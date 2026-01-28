JEE Main (day five) shift one analysis 2026: 'Maths was difficult'; check section-wise paper review JEE Main (day five) analysis 2026: As per experts, the Mathematics paper was difficult and time-consuming, while Chemistry and Physics were of almost equal difficulty. Check section-wise paper review.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 shift one paper on day five (January 28) was analysed as moderately difficult. As per experts, the Mathematics paper was difficult and time-consuming, while Chemistry and Physics were of almost equal difficulty.

According to Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering, Aakash Educational Services Limited, "the paper was overall well-balanced in terms of question distribution and chapter coverage. The lengthy and calculation-intensive Mathematics section made it challenging to complete the paper within the given time." JEE Main 2026 (day five) analysis Live Updates

JEE Main (day five) analysis 2026: Check section-wise difficulty level

Physics

The Physics section was on the easier side. Questions were asked from almost all major chapters, with a higher number from Electromagnetism, while Optics and Waves had relatively fewer. Mechanics had an average representation. A few questions were time-consuming, but overall the section was manageable. Topics such as Electromagnetic Waves, Thermodynamics, and Modern Physics were also adequately represented.

Chemistry

The Chemistry section was easy to moderate in difficulty. Questions were evenly distributed among Organic, Inorganic, and Physical Chemistry, with a slightly greater emphasis on Organic Chemistry. Many questions were statement-based and closely aligned with NCERT concepts. While not very difficult, some required careful reading and conceptual understanding.

Mathematics

The Mathematics section was moderate to difficult and the most time-consuming. Questions were well spread across the syllabus, with higher weightage from Integral Calculus, Conic Sections, and Algebra. Topics like 3D Geometry, Vectors, and Complex Numbers had an average presence. Algebra appeared slightly dominant, while Coordinate Geometry maintained moderate representation. The lengthy calculations and tricky problems made this section the toughest of all.

JEE Main 2026 expected cut off

Analysing the difficulty level of shift one, the experts have provided an expected cutoff percentile. As per experts, the cutoff percentile for general category will be between 91-94, OBC-NCL- 78-81, EWS- 80-83, SC- 63-65, ST- 44-47.

JEE Main result 2026 date

JEE Main 2026 result is likely to be released in the second week of February; any date between February 11 and 14, on the basis of previous years' trends. Last year, JEE Main result was announced on February 11. JEE Main result 2026 once announced, the candidates can check JEE Main result 2026 on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

