Live JEE Main 2026 (day five) analysis Live Updates: Check shift one paper review, difficulty level JEE Main 2026 (day five) analysis Live: As per the initial reactions from the candidates, the Mathematics section was reviewed as difficult followed by Physics and Chemistry which were analysed as moderately tough.

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 shift one of day five (January 28) has been concluded. As per the initial reactions from the candidates, the Mathematics section was reviewed as difficult followed by Physics and Chemistry which were analysed as moderately tough. JEE Main was held in two shifts on January 21, 22, 23, 24, and will be held on January 28 and 29, 2026.

The candidates who wish to know marks of JEE Main 2026 shift one can do so through answer key available on alternative portals. The JEE Main aspirants can follow these steps to check marks through unofficial answer key. To download JEE Main unofficial answer key, candidates need to click on JEE Main answer key link available on unofficial portals, once opened on screen, download it and take a print out. Now review the answer key to know marks of your JEE Main BE/ BTech paper.

The JEE Main answer key is likely to be released in the first week of February, the candidates can check and download JEE Main answer key on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main result 2026 is likely to be out by February 14, the candidates can check JEE Main result 2026 on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and download scorecard PDF.