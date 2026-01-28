Advertisement
JEE Main 2026 (day five) analysis Live: As per the initial reactions from the candidates, the Mathematics section was reviewed as difficult followed by Physics and Chemistry which were analysed as moderately tough.

New Delhi:

 The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 shift one of day five (January 28) has been concluded. As per the initial reactions from the candidates, the Mathematics section was reviewed as difficult followed by Physics and Chemistry which were analysed as moderately tough. JEE Main was held in two shifts on January 21, 22, 23, 24, and will be held on January 28 and 29, 2026. 

The candidates who wish to know marks of JEE Main 2026 shift one can do so through answer key available on alternative portals. The JEE Main aspirants can follow these steps to check marks through unofficial answer key. To download JEE Main unofficial answer key, candidates need to click on JEE Main answer key link available on unofficial portals, once opened on screen, download it and take a print out. Now review the answer key to know marks of your JEE Main BE/ BTech paper.    

The JEE Main answer key is likely to be released in the first week of February, the candidates can check and download JEE Main answer key on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main result 2026 is likely to be out by February 14, the candidates can check JEE Main result 2026 on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and download scorecard PDF. 

  • 12:20 PM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main expected cut off

     Analysing the difficulty level of six shifts held till January 23, the experts have provided an expected cutoff percentile. As per experts, the cutoff percentile for general category will be between 91-94, OBC-NCL- 78-81, EWS- 80-83, SC- 63-65, ST- 44-47.

  • 12:18 PM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main shift one Chemistry paper review

    JEE Main shift one Chemistry paper was reviewed as moderately difficult. The Maths paper was analysed as difficult, while Physics was reviewed as moderately difficult. 

  • 12:16 PM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main shift one Physics analysis

    The difficulty level of JEE Main shift one Physics was moderate. The Maths was reviewed as difficulty, while Chemistry reviewed as moderately difficult. JEE Main shift two will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm. 

  • 12:14 PM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main shift one Maths analysis

    The Maths paper was analysed as difficult. The overall paper was analysed as moderately difficult. Meanwhile, the Physics and Maths paper was reviewed as moderately difficult. JEE Main shift two will be held from 3 pm. 

  • 12:12 PM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How was JEE Main shift one

    JEE Main shift one has been concluded. As per the initial reactions from the candidates, the Mathematics section was reviewed as difficult followed by Physics and Chemistry which were analysed as moderately tough. JEE Main was held in two shifts on January 21, 22, 23, 24, and will be held on January 28 and 29, 2026.  

