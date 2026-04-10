JEE Main April session answer key 2026 likely tomorrow at jeemain.nta.nic.in; how to raise objections

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main April session answer key 2026 is likely to be released on Saturday, April 11. The candidates can check and download JEE Main answer key on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main April session exam was held between April 2 and 8, 2026.

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download JEE Main April session answer key. To download JEE Main answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on answer key PDF link. JEE Main answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main April session answer key pdf link

JEE Main answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save JEE Main answer key 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to raise objections on JEE Main answer key at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main answer key 2026 objection window link

Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth

Choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers and supported document PDF

Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit

Save JEE Main answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out.

JEE Main result date 2026

After reviewing the objections raise on JEE Main answer key 2026, NTA will release the JEE Main final answer key and result. JEE Main final answer key and result is likely to be out by April 20. JEE Main final answer key and result once released, it will be available for download on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Along with JEE Main result 2026, the merit list will be available for download on the official portal - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

For details on JEE Main April session 2026, please visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.