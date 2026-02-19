JEE Main 2026 success story of Odisha brothers - identical twins, identical scores

New Delhi:

They are identical twin in relationship and they maintain their twinship in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main January session result 2026. Identical twins from Odisha's Bhubneswar - Mahroof Ahmed Khan and Masroor Ahmed Khan scored an identical 285 in their JEE Main, securing 99.998 percentile. The JEE Main result 2026 was declared on Monday, February 16. The twin brothers studied together throughout from school to coaching classes. Their mother Zeenat Begum told PTI, "We shifted to Kota in 2023, initially for Olympiad preparation after both brothers qualified for the International Science Olympiad. They later decided to pursue JEE coaching."

The brothers have been high achievers throughout, with Mashroof secured 95.2 per cent and Masroor obtained 97.2 per cent in Class 10. Both the twins bagged nearly 40 medals in national and international Olympiads, their mother said. The twin brothers' next aim is to crack JEE Advanced and to pursue BTech in Computer Science from IIT Bombay. "They had an interest in maths from the beginning, so they chose to go for engineering rather than medicine. They aspire to pursue BTech in Computer Science at IIT Bombay. Their priority is computer science," she said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Apart from academics, both the twins have their interest in Karate. The twin brothers are students of ALLEN Career Institute, Kota.

JEE Main 2026 toppers and their success stories

Shreyas Mishra from Delhi-NCR, Narendrababu Gari Mahith from Andhra Pradesh, Shubham Kumar from Bihar, Kabeer Chillar from Rajasthan, Chiranjib Kar from Rajasthan, Bhavesh Patra from Odisha, Anay Jain from Haryana, Arnav Gautam from Rajasthan, Pasala Mohith from Andhra Pradesh, Madhav Viradiya from Maharashtra, Purohit Nimay from Gujarat and Vivan Sharad Mahiswari from Telangana scored 100 percentile.

Kabeer Chhillar

Kabeer Chhillar from Rajasthan secured perfect 100 percentile in the JEE Main January session 2026. The topper attributed his success to the methodological preparations followed by the guidance from coaching institute. "Instead of memorizing, I focused on understanding the concepts in depth. I studied each topic by dividing it into small parts, prepared short notes and revised regularly. I also worked especially on time management and accuracy," the topper said.

Days before exams, Kabeer strengthened his preparation through consistent revision and mock tests. "Analysing my mistakes was very important for me. This helped me in improving my performance after every test," he said.

Kabeer is now focusing on his JEE Advanced preparations to get a good rank for fulfilling his dream of pursuing Computer Science from IIT Bombay.

Arnav

Arnav Gautam, the JEE Main topper believed that if one set a goal and work towards achieving it, everything is possible. A resident of Arogya Nagar, Kota, Arnav said, "I believe that self-study is essential, but coaching support is also essential for proper guidance. When preparing for an exam like the JEE, it's crucial to have doubts resolved immediately, which is only possible with the guidance of faculty. I always had a goal in mind to achieve."

Sharing his exam day strategy, the topper said, "I first solved the Chemistry paper, then the Physics paper, and finally the Math paper. My time management was perfect, allowing me to re-check the entire paper in the remaining time."

Arnav's next goal is to secure a good rank in JEE Advanced and pursue a BTech in Computer Science from IIT Bombay. The topper spent his leisure by playing cricket.

Also Read: