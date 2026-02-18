Meet these JEE Main 2026 toppers; know their preparation strategies, success stories

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main January session result 2026 was announced on Monday, February 16. This year, a total of 12 students found their place in the JEE Main January session merit list securing 100 percentile.

Shreyas Mishra from Delhi-NCR, Narendrababu Gari Mahith from Andhra Pradesh, Shubham Kumar from Bihar, Kabeer Chillar from Rajasthan, Chiranjib Kar from Rajasthan, Bhavesh Patra from Odisha, Anay Jain from Haryana, Arnav Gautam from Rajasthan, Pasala Mohith from Andhra Pradesh, Madhav Viradiya from Maharashtra, Purohit Nimay from Gujarat and Vivan Sharad Mahiswari from Telangana scored 100 percentile.

Here are the success stories of JEE Main toppers

Kabeer Chhillar

Kabeer Chhillar from Rajasthan secured perfect 100 percentile in the JEE Main January session 2026. The topper attributed his success to the methodological preparations followed by the guidance from coaching institute. "Instead of memorizing, I focused on understanding the concepts in depth. I studied each topic by dividing it into small parts, prepared short notes and revised regularly. I also worked especially on time management and accuracy," the topper said.

Days before exams, Kabeer strengthened his preparation through consistent revision and mock tests. "Analysing my mistakes was very important for me. This helped me in improving my performance after every test," he said.

Kabeer is now focusing on his JEE Advanced preparations to get a good rank for fulfilling his dream of pursuing Computer Science from IIT Bombay.

Arnav

Arnav Gautam, the JEE Main topper believed that if one set a goal and work towards achieving it, everything is possible. A resident of Arogya Nagar, Kota, Arnav said, "I believe that self-study is essential, but coaching support is also essential for proper guidance. When preparing for an exam like the JEE, it's crucial to have doubts resolved immediately, which is only possible with the guidance of faculty. I always had a goal in mind to achieve."

Sharing his exam day strategy, the topper said, "I first solved the Chemistry paper, then the Physics paper, and finally the Math paper. My time management was perfect, allowing me to re-check the entire paper in the remaining time."

Arnav's next goal is to secure a good rank in JEE Advanced and pursue a BTech in Computer Science from IIT Bombay. The topper spent his leisure by playing cricket.

Shubham Kumar

Bihar boy Shubham Kumar achieved a perfect 100 percentile in JEE Main by scoring 295 out of 300. "This achievement is the result of hard work, discipline, and the guidance of his teachers," the topper said.

Detailing his success strategy, Shubham stated, "I credit my success to the guidance of my faculty, regular practice, and the support of my family. The biggest reason is my teachers. I always listened carefully to them and studied according to their instructions."

"I revised the topics taught in class the same day and practiced questions regularly. I especially focused on my weak topics. While there was pressure at times, I turned it into motivation. I remained focused on my goal and maintained my confidence," the topper said.

Shubham is now focusing on JEE Advanced preparations as his goal is to pursue a BTech in Computer Science from IIT Bombay.

Nimay Purohit

A resident of Rajkot, Gujarat, Nimay has topped the JEE Main January session exam by scoring 100 percentile. Delighted with his performance, Nimay said, ""This is a moment of great joy and pride for me. When I saw my results, I couldn't believe I had scored 100 percentile. This is the result of my hard work, consistent practice, and proper guidance."

"The biggest reason for my success has been regular study and concept clarity. I always strive to understand each topic in depth, not just memorize it. I spent approximately 6 to 8 hours daily on self-study. I revised everything taught in class that day," the topper said.

Days before exam, the topper focused on practicing mock tests. "I analysed my mistakes after each test and focused on improving them," he said.

The topper's goal is to excel in JEE Advanced as well.

Chiranjib

A resident of Odisha, Chiranjib Kar topped the JEE Main January session exam by securing 100 percentile. Chiranjib attributes his success to the guidance of his coaching institute, regular study, a disciplined routine, and consistent practice. "Regular study, in-depth understanding of concepts, consistent practice, and proper time management are essential for success in an exam like JEE Main," the topper said.

Chiranjib maintained a positive mindset and focused on his goals throughout his preparation. Regular revision, analysis of mock tests, and special attention to weak topics helped him continuously improve his performance, the topper said.

Chiranjib's next focus is to obtain a good score in JEE Advanced to fulfill his dream to pursue engineering at a prestigious IIT.

Anay Jain

Faridabad resident Anay Jain attributed his success in JEE Main to faculty guidance, regular testing, and self-study. Anay achieved a perfect cent percentile by scoring 291 out of 300. Anay explained, "My main focus was on the JEE Advanced exam, and I started preparing for the JEE Main exam just a few days before the exam." I did self-study for over 12 hours daily and, while preparing for JEE Main, I specifically practiced previous year question papers and focused on NCERT books for Chemistry and Physics. I selected ALLEN study material that was useful for both JEE Main and JEE Advanced, which helped me achieve high scores."

His next goal is to secure an excellent rank in the JEE Advanced exam and pursue a B.Tech in Computer Science from IIT Delhi.

Anay's father, Shreyansh Jain, and mother Shalini Jain, are both doctors in Delhi.

Bhavesh

A resident of Odisha, Bhavesh Patra scored a perfect cent percentile in the JEE Main January session exam 2026. Bhavesh explained that during his preparation, he focused primarily on strengthening his concepts. He attended classes regularly, thoroughly studied the assignments and study materials provided by the coaching institute. " I believe that taking regular tests helps identify weaknesses and provides an opportunity to improve them," the topper said.

He is currently preparing for the JEE Advanced, as he aspires to pursue a B.Tech from one of India's most prestigious IITs.

The toppers are students of ALLEN Career Institute, Kota.