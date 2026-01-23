JEE Main 2026 (day three) shift one analysis: Check question paper review, difficulty level JEE Main 2026 (day three) shift one analysis: As per the initial reactions from the candidates, the paper was moderately difficult. The Physics and Chemistry were reviewed as moderately difficult, while Maths was analysed as tough.

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 shift one of day three was concluded. As per the initial reactions from the candidates, the paper was moderately difficult. The Physics and Chemistry were reviewed as moderately difficult, while Maths was analysed as tough.

Meanwhile, the JEE Main held on January 22 was analysed as moderately difficult. Analysing the shift two, Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering, Aakash Educational Services Limited said, " All three subjects—Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics—were almost of equal difficulty. However, Chemistry was slightly easier, Mathematics a bit more challenging, and Physics moderately difficult. The paper was largely balanced in terms of question distribution and chapter coverage." JEE Main 2026 analysis (day three) Live Updates

JEE Main 2026 (day two) analysis shift-wise

Shift two paper review section-wise

According to Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering, Aakash Educational Services Limited, here are the section-wise analysis of shift one and two -

Physics

The Physics section was of moderate difficulty. Questions covered almost all chapters, with a significant number based on experiments. Topics such as Optics and Electromagnetic Waves (EMW) featured several experiment- and statement-based questions. While the questions were conceptually straightforward, many required careful analysis and time to solve. Units like Mechanics, Thermodynamics, and Waves had comparatively fewer questions, whereas Optics and Electromagnetism were more prominent. Modern Physics also had a fair presence.

Chemistry

The Chemistry section was of easy to moderate level. Questions were asked from all three branches—Organic, Inorganic, and Physical Chemistry. Among these, Inorganic Chemistry had a relatively lower representation, while Organic and Physical Chemistry carried almost equal weightage. Many questions were statement-based and directly inspired by NCERT. Though not difficult, some required careful reading and application of basic concepts.

Mathematics

The Mathematics section was rated moderate to difficult. The questions were well distributed across the syllabus, with Calculus, Conic Sections, and Algebra showing higher representation. Topics like 3D & Vectors and Complex Numbers had fewer questions. Algebra appeared slightly dominant, while Coordinate Geometry maintained moderate weightage. Chapters from both Classes XI and XII were well covered.

Shift one paper review section-wise

Physics

The Physics section was rated easy by most students. Almost all major chapters were represented, though Class XI topics such as Mechanics had relatively fewer questions, with Rotation missing entirely. Chapters like Waves and Thermodynamics were present but carried lesser weightage. In contrast, Class XII chapters were more prominent, with a good number of questions from Optics, Electromagnetism, and Modern Physics. A few questions also appeared from Waves and EMI.

Chemistry

The Chemistry section was of moderate to difficult level. Questions were asked from all three areas—Organic, Inorganic, and Physical Chemistry. Among these, Inorganic Chemistry had a stronger presence, with several questions from the p-block. Organic Chemistry focused on properties and name reactions, while Physical Chemistry included questions from Electrochemistry, Equilibrium, and Thermodynamics.

Mathematics

The Mathematics section was rated moderate to difficult. Questions were fairly distributed across the syllabus. Topics from Calculus, Conic Sections, and Algebra had higher representation, whereas 3D & Vectors and Complex Numbers were comparatively less frequent. Algebra appeared slightly dominant, and Coordinate Geometry maintained moderate weightage.

For details on JEE Main, please visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Also Read: