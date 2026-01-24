Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Education
  3. JEE Main 2026 (day four) analysis Live Updates: Over 7.70 lakh appeared till now; question paper review soon

  Live JEE Main 2026 (day four) analysis Live Updates: Over 7.70 lakh appeared till now; question paper review soon

JEE Main 2026 (day four) analysis Live Updates: Around 96.15 per cent attendance recorded in JEE Main held on January 21, 22 and 23. JEE Main shift one of today will conclude at 12 noon, following which the question paper analysis and review will be available for candidates.

JEE Main 2026 (day four) analysis Live: Check question paper review, difficulty level.
JEE Main 2026 (day four) analysis Live: Check question paper review, difficulty level. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Over 7.70 lakh (7,70,441) candidates appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 till now, with 96.15 per cent attendance recorded. JEE Main was held in two shifts on January 21, 22 and 23, and will be held next on January 28 and 29, 2026. The JEE Main January 24 exam is underway; shift one will conclude at 12 noon while shift two will be held from 3 to 6 PM. 

The JEE Main shift one of today will conclude at 12 noon, following which the question paper analysis and review will be available for candidates. The candidates can also check marks of JEE Main shift-wise through unofficial answer key available on various portals. 

The JEE Main January 23 shifts was reviewed the difficulty level of the paper as moderate. All three subjects—Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics—were nearly of equal difficulty, though Mathematics was slightly more challenging, while Physics and Chemistry were relatively easier to moderate. The paper was well-balanced in terms of question distribution and coverage across chapters, as per Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering, Aakash Educational Services Limited. 

JEE Main result 2026 is likely to be announced in the week of February; any date between February 11 and 14, as per the previous year's trends. Last year, JEE Main January session was held from January 22 to 30 and the result got announced on February 11. JEE Main result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.  

Live updates :JEE Main 2026 (day four) analysis Live: Check question paper review shift-wise, difficulty level

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 12:06 PM (IST)Jan 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main shift one ends

    JEE Main shift one has been concluded. The candidates who had appeared for shift one analysed the difficulty level of the paper as moderate. As per the initial reactions from the candidates, the Maths was analysed as difficult, Chemistry reviewed as lengthy, while Physics was relatively scoring. 

  • 11:29 AM (IST)Jan 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main Result 2026 date

    JEE Main 2026 result is expected to be announced in the second week of February; any date between February 11 and 14, as per the previous year's trends. Last year, JEE Main January session was held from January 22 to 30 and the result got announced on February 11.  JEE Main result 2026 once announced, the candidates can check JEE Main result 2026 on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

     

  • 11:05 AM (IST)Jan 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main answer key date 2026

    JEE Main 2026 answer key is likely to be released in the first week of February. The candidates can check and download JEE Main answer key on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on answer key PDF link. JEE Main answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out

  • 10:43 AM (IST)Jan 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Check question paper review of JEE Main Jan 23 shift two Maths

    Mathematics

    The Mathematics section was moderate to difficult. Questions were well distributed across the syllabus, with higher representation from Algebra, Calculus, and Conic Sections. Topics such as Determinants, Matrices, 3D Geometry, Vectors, and Complex Numbers had an average presence. Algebra appeared slightly dominant, while Coordinate Geometry maintained moderate weightage. The Probability portion had relatively fewer questions, as per Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering, Aakash Educational Services Limited. 

  • 10:42 AM (IST)Jan 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How was JEE Main Jan 23 Chemistry?

    Chemistry

    The Chemistry section was easy in comparison to the other two subjects. Questions were asked from all three branches—Organic, Inorganic, and Physical Chemistry. Among these, Inorganic Chemistry had relatively fewer questions, while Organic and Physical Chemistry carried nearly equal weightage. Many questions were statement-based and directly inspired by NCERT. Though generally easy, some required careful reading and application of basic concepts, as per Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering, Aakash Educational Services Limited. 

     

  • 10:41 AM (IST)Jan 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How was JEE Main Jan 23 shift two Physics?

    Physics

    The Physics section was of moderate difficulty. Questions covered almost all major chapters, with a higher number from Electrostatics and Magnetism, while Optics had comparatively fewer. Mechanics had a good representation. Some questions were experiment-based, while others, though conceptually straightforward, required careful analysis and time to solve. A few were time-consuming, making the section somewhat challenging. Topics such as Electromagnetic Waves, Thermodynamics, Thermal Properties, Gravitation, and Modern Physics were also adequately represented.

  • 10:40 AM (IST)Jan 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main day 3 analysis

    JEE Main January 23 shifts was reviewed the difficulty level of the paper as moderate. All three subjects—Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics—were nearly of equal difficulty, though Mathematics was slightly more challenging, while Physics and Chemistry were relatively easier to moderate. The paper was well-balanced in terms of question distribution and coverage across chapters, as per Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering, Aakash Educational Services Limited.  

  • 10:40 AM (IST)Jan 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main 2026 recorded 96.15 per cent attendance

    JEE Main 2026 till now recorded 96.15 per cent attendance. The JEE Main was held in multiple shifts on January 21, 22 and 23. The JEE Main January 24 exam is underway, and will be held next on January 28 and 29.  JEE Main shift one of today will conclude at 12 noon, following which the question paper analysis and review will be available for candidates. The candidates can also check marks of JEE Main shift-wise through unofficial answer key available on various portals. 

  • 10:37 AM (IST)Jan 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Over 7.70 lakh appeared for JEE Main

    Over 7.70 lakh candidates has appeared for JEE Main which was held in multiple shifts on January 21, 22 and 23. The JEE Main till now witnessed a total of 96.15 per cent attendance. As per NTA, the Aadhaar verified candidates are- 7.40 lakh (7,40,412),  Aadhaar verification (%)- 96.10 per cent. The JEE Main shift one of day four is underway and will conclude at 12 noon, following which the the question paper analysis and review will be available for candidates. The candidates can also check marks of JEE Main shift-wise through unofficial answer key available on various portals.  

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education
JEE Main 2026 Jee Main Exams Jee Mains
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\