Live JEE Main 2026 (day four) analysis Live Updates: Over 7.70 lakh appeared till now; question paper review soon JEE Main 2026 (day four) analysis Live Updates: Around 96.15 per cent attendance recorded in JEE Main held on January 21, 22 and 23. JEE Main shift one of today will conclude at 12 noon, following which the question paper analysis and review will be available for candidates.

New Delhi:

Over 7.70 lakh (7,70,441) candidates appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 till now, with 96.15 per cent attendance recorded. JEE Main was held in two shifts on January 21, 22 and 23, and will be held next on January 28 and 29, 2026. The JEE Main January 24 exam is underway; shift one will conclude at 12 noon while shift two will be held from 3 to 6 PM.

The JEE Main shift one of today will conclude at 12 noon, following which the question paper analysis and review will be available for candidates. The candidates can also check marks of JEE Main shift-wise through unofficial answer key available on various portals.

The JEE Main January 23 shifts was reviewed the difficulty level of the paper as moderate. All three subjects—Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics—were nearly of equal difficulty, though Mathematics was slightly more challenging, while Physics and Chemistry were relatively easier to moderate. The paper was well-balanced in terms of question distribution and coverage across chapters, as per Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering, Aakash Educational Services Limited.

JEE Main result 2026 is likely to be announced in the week of February; any date between February 11 and 14, as per the previous year's trends. Last year, JEE Main January session was held from January 22 to 30 and the result got announced on February 11. JEE Main result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.