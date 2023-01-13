Follow us on Image Source : PTI JEE Main 2023 Session 1: Correction window to open today | Check last date to make changes and more

JEE Main 2023 Session 1: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the correction window for the JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 Exam today. As per the exam schedule released by the NTA, the correction window will be closed on January 14, 2023. Candidates who want to make changes to their application form must do it at the earliest. To make changes in the Joint Entrance Examination Mains 2023 Session 1 Exam application form visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Correction Window

As per the exam schedule released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the correction window will remain active till January 14 up to 11:50 PM. Thereafter, the National Testing Agency will not entertain any changes.

Direct link for JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Application Form

JEE Main 2023 Session 1: how to make changes to the application forms?

Visit the official website of the JEE Main- jeemain.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the link for 'JEE(Main) 2023 Session 1 Application.' You will be directed to a new page. Key your login credentials and submit. Make changes to your application form. (Only a few fields are can be edited) After modification, save and download the application form.

JEE Main 2023: Exam Dates

The NTA will conduct the JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 Exam on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023. On the other hand, the Session 2 exam will be conducted on April 06, 08, 10, 11 and 12, 2023.

