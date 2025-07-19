India wins 3 gold medals at 66th International Mathematical Olympiad 2025 India has won three gold medals at the 66th International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) held in Sunshine Coast, Australia. Last year, the country made history by winning four gold medals. Check details.

New Delhi:

India achieved a remarkable milestone by securing the 7th position at the 66th International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) held in Sunshine Coast, Australia. The Indian team, comprising six contestants, won three Gold Medals, two Silver Medals, and one Bronze Medal. This year, the team also set a new record with the country's highest-ever cumulative score of 193 out of a maximum of 252.

According to official information released by the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE), this is only the second time India has won three gold medals at the IMO — the first being in 1988. In 2024, India made history by achieving its best-ever rank of 4th, winning four gold medals. Between 2019 and 2025, Indian students have won a total of 12 gold medals, including nine in the last three years alone (2023, 2024, and 2025). The country has secured its place in the top 10 seven times in 35 appearances at the IMO since its debut in 1989.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM (HBCSE))India wins 3 gold medals at the 66th International Mathematical Olympiad 2025

Who are the winners?

The Indian team comprised Kanav Talwar, Aarav Gupta, and Adhitya Mangudy Venkata Ganesh, all of whom secured gold medals. Silver medals were awarded to Abel George Mathew and Aadish Jain, while Archit Manas won the bronze. All six participants hailed from different parts of the country, with four of them based in Delhi.

Training in Chennai

The Indian team was trained at the IMO training camp held at the Chennai Mathematical Institute (CMI). The team was led by Prof. Shanta Laishram from the Indian Statistical Institute, Delhi, and Deputy Leader Dr. Mainak Ghosh from ISI Bengaluru. Observers included Mr. Atul Shatavart Nadig, a BS student at MIT, USA, and Dr. Rijul Saini.

The International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) is the World Championship Mathematics Competition for High School students and is held annually in a different country. The first IMO was held in 1959 in Romania, with 7 countries participating. It has gradually expanded to over 100 countries from 5 continents. The IMO Board ensures that the competition takes place each year and that each host country observes the regulations and traditions of the IMO.