India bags four medals at the 57th International Chemistry Olympiad India has won four medals at the 57th International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) 2025. The event was held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from 5 to 14 July, with 354 students from 90 countries taking part, along with five observer nations.

New Delhi:

India has achieved remarkable success at the 57th International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) 2025, held in Dubai from July 5 to 14, securing a total of four medals. All four participants have returned with two gold medals and two silver medals, garnering international recognition.

Who are the winners?

The gold medal winners from India are Devesh Pankaj Bhaiya from Jalgaon, Maharashtra, and Sandeep Kuchi from Hyderabad, Telangana. The silver medals were awarded to Debadatta Priyadarshi from Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, and Ujjwal Kesari from New Delhi, according to a press statement.

India ranks sixth, an increase in gold proportion

The competition witnessed the participation of 354 students from 90 countries, including five observer nations. India ranked sixth in the overall medal tally, along with countries such as Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Israel. This marks India's 26th appearance in the IChO. Historically, India has achieved 30% gold, 53% silver, and 17% bronze medals. Notably, there has been an increase in higher-tier achievements over the last 10 editions of the event, with 38% gold and 58% silver medals.

The Indian team was trained by a dedicated team of academic experts. Prof. Ankush Gupta from Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE), Mumbai, under the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR). HBCE serves as the nodal centre for the selection and participation of students for international Olympiads across multiple subjects, including Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Astronomy, and Astrophysics.