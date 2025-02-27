India TV Education Conclave: NEP doesn't impose Hindi, says Dharmendra Pradhan on 'language war' To a question of whether the NEP imposes Hindi on any state, Pradhan said there is no such provision in the NEP and noted that many countries, such as Japan, Israel, and China, are encouraging innovation and research in their mother tongue so that the students can develop critical thinking.

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday addressed the India TV Speed News Education Conclave and talked about the language war triggered by Chief Minister MK Stalin in Tamil Nadu. He said the Tamil Nadu CM is waging a language war based on imagination, as there is no provision for imposing Hindi on any state in the National Education Policy (NEP). As per the NEP, teaching should be done in the mother tongue only, and there is nothing called imposing another language. Pradhan said MK Stalin is indulging in this kind of politics to hide his governance deficit.

Dharmendra Pradhan on language war with Tamil Nadu

Dharmendra Pradhan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's main focus is always to promote the mother tongue and not to impose any other language. He said the NEP also recommends that Tamil should be taught in Tamil Nadu.

He slammed MK Stalin for saying to wage another language war and said the Chief Minister is living in another world. He added that PM Modi is the first Prime Minister to promote the Tamil language in Singapore. He stated that Tamil is the oldest language in India, and we organised Kashi Tamil Sangam to promote the Tamil language.

NEP doesn't impose Hindi on any state: Pradhan

To answer the question of whether the NEP imposes Hindi on any state, Dharmendra Pradhan said there is no such provision in the NEP. He noted that many countries, such as Japan, Israel, and China, are encouraging innovation and research in their mother tongue so that the students can develop their critical thinking.

Know all about India TV Speed News Education Conclave

With a major focus on education policies for future generations, India TV organised a day-long Education Conclave on February 27 in the national capital. The prime objective of the conclave is to facilitate constructive discussions on enhancing India's education landscape, to develop solutions for a more accessible, fair, and structured education system and to address challenges faced by students and educators in the evolving educational ecosystem.

Various panellists, including policymakers and educationists, vice-chancellors of top universities and officials from UGC, AICTE, NTA, NCERT, IITs, and IIMs, are part of the day-long panel discussions at the event.

The main topics that are being covered during the conclave include the impact of education policies on future generations, the growing trend of Indian students studying abroad, the evolving role of coaching institutes in education and the strategic initiatives to strengthen India's education system.