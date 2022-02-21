How Covid-19 pandemic has changed the education system, forever

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY How Covid19 pandemic has changed the education system, forever

The Covid-19 has resulted in prolonged schools shutting all across the world. Globally, billions of children are affected and are out of the classroom. As a result, education has changed dramatically, with the specific rise of e-learning, whereby teaching is undertaken remotely and on digital platforms.

Even before Covid-19, there was already high growth and adoption in education technology, with global Edtech investments along with the overall market for online education projected to reach remarkable heights by 2025.

Whether it is language apps, virtual tutoring, video conferencing tools, or online learning software, there has been a significant surge in usage since Covid-19.

So, what has changed for education?

Ms. Divya Jain, Director & Founder, The Class of One said, "Well, everything! Everything is now online, and e-learning is the new normal.

Sadly, the setting of the traditional classroom has now become a past. World’s well-preparedness with the extensive and robust mobile network and affordable data in virtually every part of it has made the shift possible.

What’s more impressive is the smartphone adoption, which further helped accelerate the adoption of learning infrastructure."

Role of digital technology

Digital technology with easy access to the internet helped bring remote learning opportunities, online classrooms, and access to high-quality education even in rural and semi-urban locations.

Overall, digital learning holds tremendous potential globally, and it may change the meaning of education forever. Institutions are also learning to get a stronghold of this learning mode.

From conducting live lectures to uploading study material and conducting examinations, the institutions give it all for the students to learn better.

Techchonolgy has transformed the traditional classroom

During the pandemic, EdTech transformed the traditional classroom learning experience and changed the way lectures are conducted.

EdTech platforms use innovative technologies like AI and Cloud computing, which play a role in personalizing and enhancing education among students. The key trend of digital learning includes the need for up-skilling courses with user-generated and curated content; this is in demand among the people learning and working remotely.

Explaining the trends Ms Divya added, "We are experiencing a new trend of the blended learning model gaining popularity. We must acknowledge that virtual school is not just about taking a lesson through a video conferencing tool; it involves more than that.

It involves a paradigm shift in pedagogy through an understanding of the blended learning model by teachers, parents, and students. Virtual education has opened up possibilities of rethinking the way we are doing teaching & learning.

We also need to acknowledge that the transition to virtual learning can be challenging for all stakeholders. Parents will have to think differently to equip their children in the virtual learning space, create structures and routines, and support their learning journey while considering emotional well-being."

Online learning=Flexible learning

Online learning can help students pursue highly personalized learning programs; these combined with hands-on exercises, real-world exploration, and thorough assessments can be highly beneficial to their learning progress.

The students can personalize their learning because online learning provides greater control through minimal infrastructure; it enables students to take up new courses and learn almost from anywhere and anytime.

Online learning provides flexible learning schedules, students are more connected to the teacher in an online learning environment, parent-teacher collaboration becomes positive and transparent, and online systems permit deep analytical summaries of a students’ progress.

Furthermore, with this sudden shift away from the classroom in many parts of the globe, the adoption of online learning will continue to persist post-pandemic, and such a shift would impact the worldwide education market.

ALSO READ | 50% seats of private medical colleges will now have same fees as govt institutions

Latest Education News