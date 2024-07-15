Heavy Rainfall Alert: Educational Institutions in THESE states to remain shut; check when classes will resume

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Schools closed

Rains continue to wreak havoc in most parts of the country including Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Odissa, Meghalaya, Assam, West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tirupura, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. Amid heavy rainfall and gusty winds, district authorities have declared a holiday for all educational institutions including schools, and colleges. India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfalls and thunderstorms in these states in the coming days.

In view of the heavy rainfall, the weather forecast department has issued a red alert in Karnataka, Goa, and Kerala. Due to this, all educational institutions including schools, and colleges have been closed.

Schools to remain closed in THESE states

In Goa, the education department closed all schools up to class 12 on July 15, citing heavy rain in the coastal state after IMD issued a red alert in parts of the state. Further, the weather forecast department issued a red alert for Malappuram, Kannur, and Kasargod in Kerala for Monday and an orange alert in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts. All schools in Kerala's seven districts including Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod, Ernakulam, and Wayanad have been closed.

Also, the schools, and colleges in Karnataka's Karwar, Ankola, Kumta, Honnavar, Bhatkal, Sirsi, Siddapur, Yellapur, Dandeli, and Joida taluks in Uttara Kannada district will remain closed following the heavy rains in the region. The district administration ordered to close all education institutions till the improvement of the weather conditions. Students and parents are advised to keep in touch with the school authorities for further information.

In a press bulletin on July 14, the IMD predicted heavy rainfall in Goa and Maharashtra till July 16, and in Karnataka, and Kerala on July 15. Moreover, there are chances of heavy rainfall in Odisha on July 15, 17, and 18; in Arunachal Pradesh till July 17; in Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Sikkim, and Bihar on July 15; and in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura till July 16.

Weather update

The weather forecast department has predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Kerala, Karnataka, and Goa. As per IMD, these states will receive over 20 cm of rain in the next few days. Meanwhile, a red alert has been issued in four districts of Maharashtra including Satara, Kolhapur, Sindhudurg, and Ratnagiri amid heavy rainfall. A yellow alert has been issued in Mumbai and Palghar and Orange in Thane, Raigad, and Pune. Heavy waterlogging was reported from suburban areas in Mumbai amid continuous downpours and thunderstorms.

