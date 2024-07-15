Schools, colleges to remain closed in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district due to heavy rainfall

Follow us on Image Source : FILE All schools, and colleges closed in Uttara Kannada

The district administration has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in ten taluks in Uttara Kannada district following heavy rains in the region. All schools and PU colleges in Karwar, Ankola, Kumta, Honnavar, Bhatkal, Sirsi, Siddapur, Yellapur, Dandeli, and Joida taluks will remain closed. The announcement of the school and college closure was made by Uttara Kannada district deputy commissioner (DC) Laxmipriya after the issuance of a red alert in the region.

Red alert issued

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), Karnataka is expected to experience vigorous rainfall until July 16. A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours. The weather department has issued heavy rain and red alert from 1 pm on July 14 to 8.30 pm on July 16 in Uttara Kannada district.

Weather conditions

On July 14, Castle Rock in Uttara Kannada received the highest rainfall of 220 mm, according to the IMD. The heavy monsoon conditions in Karnataka were due to the offshore trough along the Maharashtra-north Kerala coast and the cyclonic circulation over the west-central Bay of Bengal, off coastal Andhra Pradesh, which is bringing more moisture into Karnataka, as per KSNDMC. Rains are expected over coastal Karnataka, Malnad districts, and parts of interior Karnataka until July 16.

Weather experts have predicted significant inflows into dams on the Cauvery and Krishna basins in the coming week. The Central Water Commission has issued an inflow forecast for six dams and barrages in Karnataka, where inflows are at or above the specified threshold limit. The Kabini reservoir is on red alert due to storage levels exceeding 85%. Authorities may regulate water levels in all six dams and barrages as necessary to prevent downstream flooding and upstream submergence.

