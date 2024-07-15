Schools, colleges in THESE seven districts of Kerala to remain closed due to rainfall; IMD issues red alert

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Schools, and colleges in Kerala's seven districts to remain closed due to heavy rainfall.

Incessant heavy rains and gusty winds continued to lash several parts of Kerala, prompting authorities to declare a holiday for educational institutions in seven districts including Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod, Ernakulam, and Wayanad. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted extremely heavy rains in northern Kerala today and issued a red alert in three districts.

Weather update

As per the weather forecast department, thunderstorms with heavy rainfall and gusty wind speed of 40 kmph will reach one or two places in the Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts in the coming hours. The weathermen also predicted moderate rainfall at one or two places in Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts.

Heavy monsoon showers, accompanied by strong winds, have been reported across the state for the last two days. It caused widespread havoc, including the uprooting of trees, minor landslides, intense water-logging, and partial damage to houses, authorities said. Shutters at various dams were raised in the wake of a continuous heavy downpour. The district administration in Pathanamthitta urged people living in the catchment area of Moozhiyar Dam to be extra vigilant as its shutters are likely to be raised.

Possibility of traffic congestion

The Kerala Disaster Management Authority warned that water-logging on major roads and poor visibility of vehicles may lead to traffic congestion. Flooding in many parts of low-lying areas and river banks and the uprooting of trees may cause damage related to the power sector, the KSDMA added.

Red alert in THREE districts, and orange alert in FIVE districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Monday in Malappuram, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts. The weather department has also issued an orange alert for Monday in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm.

All tourism activities have also been suspended in THIS district

All tourism activities have been suspended in Kasaragod district in view of the weather forecast. Meanwhile, reports of extensive damage, including partial loss of houses, have come from various places across the state due to heavy rain and wind, which triggered minor landslides and uprooted trees.

Apart from this, the weather forecast department has warned citizens not to stand under trees or park vehicles. The KSDMA said that trees may fall due to strong winds. Officials advised those living in unsafe houses to move to safer buildings. Meanwhile, the IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along the coasts of Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep from June 13 to 17 due to the possibility of bad weather and strong winds.

(Inputs from PTI)