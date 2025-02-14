Green tea instead of coffee and soft drinks good for students: Nutritionist Shonali on Pariksha Pe Charcha

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/MYGOV Revant Himatsingka, Shonali Sabherwal, Rujuta Diwakar on Nutrition in episode 4 of PPC 2025

In today's Pariksha Pe Charcha episode, Revant Himatsingka, Shonali Sabherwal, and Rujuta Diwakar shared valuable insights on nutrition, healthy eating habits, sleep, and overall well-being with students. The program began with a discussion about their childhood eating habits. Shonali Sabherwal, a renowned nutritionist, emphasized the importance of a balanced diet rich in whole foods that support brain function. She suggested incorporating homemade meals, millet, brown rice, and balanced dishes. The guests highlighted how simple changes, such as avoiding processed foods and including more vegetables, nuts, and fruits, can boost cognitive performance. In this article, we have included some important points from the episode that one should implement to lead a healthy lifestyle.

How to overcome cravings for sweets?

In response to this question, Shonali said that what we used to eat earlier was fine, but today we must think before eating. At the same time, Revant mentioned that he used to eat sweets during stressful moments and suggested that people should opt for home-cooked meals instead. Rujuta advised that children should avoid sugar and consume millet, brown rice, and other healthier options, emphasizing that millets should be included in the morning meal.

Rujuta also stated that since there are different subjects in exams, the food should vary as well. Energy drinks can increase stress, so bananas are a good alternative, and rice should be part of one’s diet. Shonali suggested consuming curd and sugar while minimizing the intake of packaged foods.

How to avoid junk food?

Revant advised that by starting to read labels, one can better understand what to eat and what to avoid. If you're craving junk food, he recommended eating green vegetables in the morning, consuming nuts between meals, and eating fruits early in the day. Rujuta mentioned that if one experiences constipation due to stress, bananas, curd, and sugar can help. Moreover, playing is essential for strengthening the digestive system, as sitting in one place to study is not beneficial. Even playing for half an hour can improve posture. Apply age, air and feet. This means that if you walk a little, then your age will be good and you will also enjoy life.

Alternatives for drinks, chips, and sugar

For brain health, Shonali suggested that if you're drinking coffee, try switching to green tea. To relax, consider drinking beetroot juice. It's important to recognize that we often eat chips because our brains enjoy the crunch while studying. Homemade sweet potato chips can be a healthier alternative, and if you crave sugar, opt for dark chocolate in moderation. Rujuta also recommended drinking buttermilk to stay hydrated.

On the topic of soft drinks, Revant emphasized that the sugar consumed weekly through soft drinks is excessive; it's better to drink water instead. While we usually add sugar to tea according to our taste, there's no indication of the high sugar content in packaged soft drinks. Therefore, it's best to choose water or homemade drinks when thirsty.

Who are these three celebrities?

Rujuta Diwekar is a well-known dietician, active on social media, with many followers. She has authored numerous health books, selling over 1.75 million copies, and her health videos garner millions of views. Shonali Sabharwal is a macrobiotic nutritionist who has penned several books on nutrition. Revant Himatsingka is a food farmer who discusses contemporary food choices.

The 8th edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' has already set a new benchmark, with this year's program commencing on February 10, engaging over 5 crore participants in a mass celebration of learning. Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was followed by a second episode featuring Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who provided stress management tips for children, and a third episode with Technical Guruji and Radhika Gupta discussing the effective use of Artificial Intelligence.

ALSO READ | Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 Episode 3: Takeaways from Technical Guruji and Radhika Gupta's Masterclass

ALSO READ | Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 Day 2: Key takeaways from Deepika Padukone's master class for exam warriors

ALSO READ | Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: How to score high in CBSE board exams? know tips from PM Modi