Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Next episode with Shonali Sabherwal, Rujuta Diwekar, Revant Himatsingka on Nutrition

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: The next episode features a conversation with renowned experts Shonali Sabherwal, macrobiotic nutritionist and gut expert, Rujuta Diwekar, celebrated nutrition and wellness expert, and Revant Himatsingka, food pharmacist, health, and nutrition influencer. This episode will air on Friday, February 14. The experts will share valuable insights with students on how food can fuel their minds and bodies for success.

The Ministry of Education provided an update on the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 next episode series. According to the government, the fourth episode will be aired on February 14, 2025, at 10 am. In a post on X, MyGov stated, "Next up on #PPC2025 Episode 3—we’re talking health, hustle & glow-up! From exam stress to energy slumps, we got the ultimate fix! Join @Sh_oulfood, @RujutaDiwekar & @foodpharmer2 as they spill must-know hacks on food, sleep & well-being! Don’t miss it—14th Feb''.

In the teaser, experts from the food industry are seen engaging in a conversation with students about nutrition. They emphasize the importance of food fueling, the mind and body for success in their nutrition class. They also share the importance of homemade food and seasoned food for their body. They also encourage students to not worry about the result and celebrate the result whatever it will be.

The first episode featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with students at Sundar Nursery, and in the second episode, the renowned actress Deepika Padukone shared tips on maintaining good mental health and suggested fun activities to beat exam stress.

The third episode featured YouTuber Gaurav Chaudhary popularly known as "Technical Guruji" and Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, who shared their valuable insights on the role of gadgets during exams, highlighting their benefits and potential drawbacks during their technology masterclass.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event in which Modi interacts with students appearing for board examinations. During the event, he also answers students’ queries related to exam stress and other issues. Leadership lessons, meditation, exams versus knowledge, focusing like a batter in action and using technology wisely, not fearfully -- PM Modi touched upon multiple issues in a free-wheeling chat with students at Sunder Nursery which was broadcast on Monday.