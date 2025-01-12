Ghaziabad: All schools up to class 8 to remain closed till January 18 due to severe cold wave

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational picture

The authorities in Ghaziabad on Sunday said that all schools in the district will remain closed till January 18 up to class 8 due to extreme cold weather conditions. The district authorities released an order announcing the closure of the schools. According to the statement, all schools including private, government, Anganwadi, and pre-schools will remain closed till January 18. Teachers and parents have been advised to contact the school authorities for more latest updates.

"In view of the extreme cold in the district for the last few days, in compliance with the instructions given by the District Magistrate, Ghaziabad, all the schools affiliated to all council, secondary (UP Board), CBSE, ICSE or other boards from class 1 to 8 in Ghaziabad district will remain completely closed for students till 18-01-2025. During this period, all the staff/employees of the school will remain present in the school and perform the departmental work properly. Therefore, all the principals/headmasters of all the schools affiliated to all councils, secondary (UP Board), CBSE, ICSE Board and other boards are ordered to ensure strict compliance of the above orders," the statement signed by the District Basic Education Officer, Ghaziabad read.

However, students in neighbouring Delhi are unlikely to get relief as the Centre's panel on Delhi-NCR's air quality on Sunday revoked Stage-III curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) amid a dip in air pollution levels due to favourable meteorological conditions. The revocation of GRAP 3 means the schools can take a call on ending the hybrid classes. Under the GRAP 3 restrictions, parents and students had the option to choose between physical classes and online education.

Meanwhile, light rainfall in and around Delhi triggered by a Western Disturbance -- weather systems that originate in the Mediterranean region and bring winter rain and snow to northwest India -- significantly improved the city's air quality.

Another Western Disturbance is likely to affect northwest India around January 14–15. GRAP Stage 3, which was brought back on Thursday, entails a ban on non-essential construction work. Under Stage 3, the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars (4-wheelers) is restricted in Delhi and nearby NCR districts.

