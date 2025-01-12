Ghaziabad: All schools up to class 8 to remain closed till January 18 due to severe cold wave

The authorities in Ghaziabad on Sunday said that all schools in the district will remain closed till January 18 up to class 8 due to extreme cold weather conditions. The district authorities released an order announcing the closure of the schools. According to the statement, all schools including private, government, Anganwadi, and pre-schools will remain closed till January 18. Teachers and parents have been advised to contact the school authorities for more latest updates.
"In view of the extreme cold in the district for the last few days, in compliance with the instructions given by the District Magistrate, Ghaziabad, all the schools affiliated to all council, secondary (UP Board), CBSE, ICSE or other boards from class 1 to 8 in Ghaziabad district will remain completely closed for students till 18-01-2025. During this period, all the staff/employees of the school will remain present in the school and perform the departmental work properly. Therefore, all the principals/headmasters of all the schools affiliated to all councils, secondary (UP Board), CBSE, ICSE Board and other boards are ordered to ensure strict compliance of the above orders," the statement signed by the District Basic Education Officer, Ghaziabad read.