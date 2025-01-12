Delhi Air Quality: GRAP 3 restrictions revoked, children likely to return to schools

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Air quality improves in Delhi, following a spell of rains

Delhi Air Quality: The air quality in Delhi improved on Sunday following a spell of rain in the national capital, prompting the Centre's panel on Delhi-NCR's air quality to revoke the Stage-III curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). After the rain, Delhi witnessed a drop in air pollution levels due to favourable meteorological conditions.

Light rainfall in and around Delhi triggered by a Western Disturbance -- weather systems that originate in the Mediterranean region and bring winter rain and snow to northwest India -- significantly improved the city's air quality. The national capital's air quality index (AQI) stood at 278 at 4 PM on Sunday, 72 points below the 350-mark threshold for the implementation of Stage-III curbs, which include a ban on non-essential construction work.

Schools may stop online classes

The management of Delhi's schools that were running on hybrid mode now may take a call to end the online classes. Parents and students have the option to choose online education wherever available. Classes up to grade V are required to shift to hybrid mode under Stage 3.

"Owing to a WD (Western Disturbance) on 11th-12th January 2025, there were rains around Delhi-NCR and the AQI of Delhi has shown a significant improvement owing to the favourable meteorological conditions. The AQI of Delhi has been recorded as 278 at 4:00 PM today which is 72 points below the 350 mark to implement the Stage-III as per the extant directives of the Hon’ble Supreme Court. Further, the forecast by 2 | IMD predicts another WD (Western Disturbance) in the region around 14th-15th January 2025," a statement released by the authorities read.

"The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas, in pursuance of the Hon’ble Supreme Court directions, issued a comprehensively Revised schedule of GRA vide its order dated 13.12.2024 for implementation with immediate effect by all concerned (available on CAQM website i.e., caqm.nic.in)," it added.

Under Stage 3, the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars (4-wheelers) is restricted in Delhi and nearby NCR districts. Persons with disabilities are exempt. Stage 3 also bans non-essential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles with BS-IV or older standards in Delhi.

During winters, the Delhi-NCR region enforces restrictions under GRAP, which categorizes air quality into four stages – Stage I (Poor, AQI 201-300), Stage II (Very Poor, AQI 301-400), Stage III (Severe, AQI 401-450), and Stage IV (Severe Plus, AQI above 450).

Unfavourable meteorological conditions, combined with vehicle emissions, paddy-straw burning, firecrackers, and other local pollution sources, lead to hazardous air quality levels in Delhi-NCR during winters.

(With PTI inptus)