GATE exam date 2027 released; check what's new, details on registration process

New Delhi:

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) exam date 2027 released, GATE is scheduled to be held on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2027 in morning shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and afternoon shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. GATE 2027 official website has been launched, the registration process will begin on August 14 on the official website - gate2027.iitm.ac.in. The candidates can apply for GATE till September 21, 2026.

What's new

Several important changes have been introduced in GATE 2027, one of them is the introduction of Robotics and Automation (RA) paper. IIT Madras has also revised the syllabus for selected subjects.

How to apply for GATE 2027 at gate2027.iitm.ac.in

The candidates who wish to apply for GATE 2027, can do so on the official website - gate2027.iitm.ac.in. To apply for GATE 2027, candidates need to visit the official portal - gate2027.iitm.ac.in and click on GATE 2027 application process link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay GATE 2027 application fee and click on submit. Save GATE 2027 application form pdf and take a print out.

Visit the official website - gate2027.iitm.ac.in

Click on GATE 2027 registration link

Fill the application form with details and upload required documents

Pay GATE 2027 application fee and click on submit

Save GATE 2027 application form pdf and take a hard copy out of it.

GATE 2027 Key Dates

Registration begins: August 14

Registration ends: September 21

Extended registration ends: September 30

GATE 2027 exam dates: February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21

City allotment notification: January 4

Announcement of GATE result: March 19.

GATE 2027 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must be either:

Currently in the third year or higher of an undergraduate degree program, or

Have completed a degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities from a recognised institution.

Degree programs must be approved by MoE/AICTE/UGC/UPSC or their international equivalents.

GATE 2027 application fees

Female/SC/ST/PwD Candidates:

Rs 1,000 per paper (regular)

Rs 1,500 per paper (late)

All Other Candidates:

Rs 2,000 per paper (regular)

Rs 2,500 per paper (late).

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an entrance exam conducted in India for admission to technical postgraduate programmes that assess candidate's understanding of various undergraduate subjects. It serves as a gateway for admissions to postgraduate programs like M.Tech, M.E. and direct PhD programmes in prestigious such as IITs, NITs, and IISc. Additionall, many public sector undertakings (PSUs) utilize the GATE score for recruitment purposes.

For details on GATE 2027, please visit the official website - gate2027.iitm.ac.in.

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