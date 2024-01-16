Ram Mandir consecration ceremony: These states declare holiday for schools, offices, on January 22 so far

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Preparations are currently underway for the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the Ram Temple on January 22. The event will be attended by dignitaries and people from all walks of life. Around 100 heads from 55 countries, including ambassadors and MPs, will witness the Ram Lala Pran Pratishtha. Additionally, sages and saints from every state in India will also be a part of this program. In light of this, the UP government has instructed security personnel to remain alert regarding security at the event. As a result, CM Yogi has announced a holiday for the entire state.

Along with Uttar Pradesh, several states have declared holidays in their states for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration ceremony. Check the state-wise holiday list here.

Public holiday in entire Uttar Pradesh

According to the order, there will be holidays in all educational institutions and government offices on January 22. CM Yogi has appealed to celebrate like Diwali on 22 January in the state.

There will be a holiday in Goa as well

On the lines of UP, a public holiday has been declared on January 22 in Goa also. Issuing the order, state CM Pramod Sawant said that there is enthusiasm in the entire country regarding the consecration of Ram Lalla. In such a situation, holidays are observed in all government offices and schools in Goa so that people can celebrate this festival. He further appealed to the people to celebrate this special day with joy and enthusiasm like Diwali.

Holiday announced in Madhya Pradesh also

Even in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has appealed to the people to celebrate this day like a festival. It was also announced that there will be a public holiday in all government offices and schools in the state on January 22. At the same time, orders have also been given to keep liquor and meat shops closed in the state.

Holiday in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh government has also made a big announcement regarding Pran Pratistha. The government has ordered all government and private schools in the entire state to remain closed. Different enthusiasm is being seen in the entire state regarding this event to be held in Ayodhya.

Holiday in Haryana

Haryana government has ordered all school holidays to remain closed till January 22. At the same time, liquor will not be served anywhere in the state on this day. The government has declared January 22 as a dry day here.

