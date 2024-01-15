All schools up to class 8 in Noida, Greater Noida to remain closed due to cold, details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Schools closed in Noida and Greater Noida

In view of the cold weather conditions, the Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Maneesh Kumar Verma has extended the winter holidays. According to the order, all schools in Noida and Greater Noida will remain closed for teaching activities from nursery to class eight till January 16. The school timings for classes 9 to 12 also have been changed and will be from 10 am to 3 pm till January 20.

District Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar stated that this order applies to all schools recognised by the state board, CBSE, ICSE, IB and others located in the district.

'In compliance with the instructions given by Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Maneesh Kumar Verma due to the dense fog and frigid weather, all schools will observe holiday till January 16 for classes nursery to eight, ' reads the official notice. The entire staff of the school will remain working on January 16. The order should be strictly followed, the notice further reads.

In a separate order for Classes 9 to 12, District Inspector of Schools Dharmveer Singh said the timings for them will be 10 am to 3 pm in view of the cold weather conditions. These timings will continue till January 20, he stated in the order.

(With inputs from PTI)