  4. Odisha: Schools, colleges to remain shut tomorrow due to Shree Jagannath Parikrama Project inauguration

Due to the Shree Jagannath Parikrama Project's inauguration, the Odisha government has declared a day holiday in the state. According to the orders, all schools, colleges, and offices will remain closed tomorrow, January 17.

Nidhi Mittal New Delhi Updated on: January 16, 2024 17:05 IST
The government of Odisha has decided to close all schools across the state tomorrow, January 17. This decision has been taken due to the inaugration of the Shree Jagannath Parikrama Project in Puri. According to a report by the news agency PTI, the Odisha Chief Minister's Office in a statement announced that all educational institutions, including government schools, colleges, and offices in the state will remain closed.  The notice further stated that this closure is to facilitate people's participation in the inauguration of the Jagannath Temple Heritage Corridor Project. 

This closure applies to both state government offices and educational institutions are closed on this holiday. Offices, universities, and schools have also been directed to remain closed. The inauguration ceremony rituals have already begun in the city. The rituals were started on January 12. The Shree Jagannath Temple administration has already sent invitations to representatives of 90 religious shrines and institutions across the nation to attend the inauguration ceremony scheduled for January 17.

 

