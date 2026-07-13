ECA quota trials for DU UG admissions from July 16, know requirements and other details

New Delhi:

Delhi University has announced the tentative schedule and venues for physical trials under the Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA) quota for undergraduate admissions for the 2026–27 academic session. According to the university, trials for most ECA categories are expected to commence from July 16, while the detailed schedule, including individual date and time slots for candidates, will be released on July 14 after the application correction window closes.

The announcement comes as the university continues the undergraduate admission process through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG). University officials have clarified that admissions under the ECA and Sports Supernumerary Quotas will follow a separate process from the regular CSAS admissions, as applicants in both categories are required to appear for physical trials before seats are allotted.

Preference filling deadline

Candidates participating in the regular admission process can complete subject mapping and submit their programme and college preferences until 11:59 pm on July 11. Following this, preferences will be automatically locked. The university has also opened a correction window, allowing applicants to edit their application forms between 10 am on July 10 and 11:59 pm on July 11.

Meanwhile, the first seat allocation list under the regular CSAS admission process is scheduled to be announced on July 16. Officials said admissions through the ECA and Sports quotas are expected to take place after, or alongside, the third round of regular seat allocations.

Requirements under ECA quota

Under the ECA quota, applicants are permitted to apply in a maximum of three ECA categories, including sub-categories. As part of the application process, candidates must upload their five best achievement certificates relevant to the chosen activity. The university has emphasised that the certificates submitted must correspond specifically to the ECA sub-category under which admission is being sought.

Delhi University offers undergraduate admissions through the ECA quota across 14 categories, including dance, music, theatre, debate, creative writing, fine arts, digital media, quiz and yoga, among others.

The university stated that the final schedule and venues for the physical trials will be determined after the completion of Phase II of the admission process, taking into account the total number of applications received in each category. The complete schedule will be uploaded on the university's admission portal, and candidates have been advised to check the portal regularly, as no separate communication regarding trial dates or venues will be sent individually.

Admission details through ECA trials

Admissions under the ECA quota will be based on a combined evaluation, with 75 per cent weightage assigned to the candidate's performance in the physical trial and the remaining 25 per cent based on the CUET UG score. The highest score obtained by a candidate in the ECA trial will be considered for preparing the merit list.

Officials further clarified that candidates who secure admission through the ECA quota will have any seat allotted through the regular CSAS process automatically adjusted. Once an applicant accepts an ECA seat, the regular CSAS allotment, if any, will stand cancelled.

The Sports Supernumerary Quota admissions will also follow a similar trial-based process. Delhi University offers admissions under this quota in 28 sports disciplines, with candidates allowed to apply in up to three sports categories.

Written by Jitisha Parihar. Jitisha is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.

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