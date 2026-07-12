DU UG admissions see historic response; 2.73 lakh students register, simulated ranks out | Details

New Delhi:

The University of Delhi has received an overwhelming response for undergraduate admissions for the 2026-27 academic session, with more than 2.73 lakh candidates registering on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal, university officials said on Sunday.

Out of the total applicants who signed up for the admission process, 2,18,284 candidates completed their registration. The data released by the university showed that female applicants outnumbered male candidates, with 1,20,509 women and 97,775 men completing the registration process.

The second stage of the admission process also saw strong participation, as 2,06,835 candidates submitted their preferred programmes and college choices through the CSAS portal.

Popular courses among applicants

According to university officials, the most sought-after courses among applicants included BCom (Hons), BCom, BA (Hons) English, BA (Hons) Political Science, BA Programme combinations of History and Political Science, BA (Hons) History, BSc (Hons) Zoology, BSc (Hons) Mathematics, BSc Programme in Life Science and BA (Hons) Economics.

The second phase of the admission procedure started on July 3 and ended on July 11. During this period, candidates were required to match their CUET-UG 2026 subjects with their Class 12 subjects and submit their preferred programme and college combinations.

Simulated ranks released

The university released the simulated ranks on the CSAS portal. Candidates who wish to make changes to their programme and college preference order will have the opportunity to do so until 4:59 pm on July 13.

“University of Delhi’s UG CSAS admissions 2026-27 continues to witness exceptional response with 2,73,751 sign-ups, 2,18,284 completed registrations, and 2,06,835 preference submissions. Simulated ranks for candidates who completed registrations were declared on 12 July 2026. The preference change window is open until 4:59 PM on 13 July 2026,” the Delhi University posted on X.

As per the admission timetable, Delhi University will publish its first CSAS allocation list on July 16. Students who receive seats will have to complete the admission formalities within the given deadline.

Admissions for 73 undergraduate programmes and over 100 BA programme combinations offered across 67 colleges will be conducted through CUET-UG 2026 scores, along with meeting the eligibility requirements set by the university for individual programmes.

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