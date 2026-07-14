DU SOL UG, PG admission process 2026 to begin today; know how to apply at sol.du.ac.in

New Delhi:

The School of Open Learning (SOL), University of Delhi, will commence admissions for its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the 2026-27 academic session from Tuesday, July 14. As per DU SOL, the admission portal is going to be live at 11 pm today. The candidates who wish to apply for DU SOL UG, PG programmes can do so on the official website - sol.du.ac.in.

The candidates who wish to apply for DU SOL UG, PG programmes can do so on the official website - sol.du.ac.in. To apply, candidates need to visit the official portal - sol.du.ac.in and click on DU SOL UG, PG admission process link. Enter details in the application form and upload documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save DU SOL UG, PG application form PDF and take a print out.

What's new in DU SOL admission process

In a bid to make the admission process more student-friendly, SOL has introduced a WhatsApp API integration feature on its admission portal. Through this facility, applicants will receive one-time passwords (OTPs), admission-related alerts and important updates directly on their registered WhatsApp numbers, reducing dependence on conventional SMS communication.

DU SOL launches two new courses

Alongside the admission process, the institution has announced the introduction of two new academic programmes, MBA (Healthcare) and BSc (Hons.) Computer Science, aimed at expanding its professional and technology-focused offerings.



One-year diploma and certificate courses offered

The university is also accepting applications for one-year diploma and certificate courses in eight foreign languages offered through the Open Learning Development Centre (OLDC), a constituent unit of the Campus of Open Learning.

The programmes are available in German, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Chinese, Japanese and Korean, and are being conducted in collaboration with the Department of Germanic and Romance Studies and the Department of East Asian Studies, University of Delhi.

With the introduction of new professional courses, digital enhancements in the admission process and continued expansion of language education, the Campus of Open Learning aims to strengthen its role in providing flexible, affordable and technology-enabled higher education opportunities to a wider section of students.

For details on DU SOL UG, PG admission process 2026, please visit the official website - sol.du.ac.in.

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