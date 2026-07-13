BCom (Hons), BA English emerge as top picks among DU UG applicants

New Delhi:

Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) (Hons.) has emerged as the most preferred undergraduate programme among applicants seeking admission to the University of Delhi (DU) for the 2026–27 academic session, followed by B.Com (Pass) and BA (Hons.) English. The latest admission data released by the university highlights a strong preference for commerce and humanities courses, while science programmes also continue to attract significant interest.

The University of Delhi has recorded an overwhelming response to its undergraduate admissions this year, with 2,73,751 candidates signing up on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal. Of these, 2,18,284 applicants completed the registration process, including 1,20,509 female candidates and 97,775 male candidates.

A total of 2,06,835 candidates also submitted their programme and college preferences during the second phase of admissions.

Apart from the two commerce programmes, BA (Hons.) English secured the third spot among the most sought-after courses. Other popular choices include BA (Hons.) Political Science, BA Programme combinations, particularly History and Political Science, BA (Hons.) History, BSc (Hons.) Zoology, BSc (Hons.) Mathematics, BSc Programme in Life Sciences and BA (Hons.) Economics.

The trend indicates continued demand for commerce and humanities programmes, while science courses such as Zoology, Mathematics and Life Sciences remain among the leading preferences for students applying through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG route.

Most preferred undergraduate programmes at DU in 2026

Rank Course 1. B.com (hons) 2. B.com(pass) 3. B.A. English (Hons) 4. BA (Hons.) Political Science 5. BA Programme 6. BA (Hons.) History 7. BSc (Hons.) Zoology 8. BSc (Hons.) Mathematics 9. BSc Programme (Life Sciences) 10. BA (Hons.) Economics

Simulated ranks released; preference edit window open

The university has released simulated ranks for candidates who completed the registration process on the CSAS portal. A simulated rank is an indicative position assigned to applicants based on their CUET-UG 2026 scores and the programme and college preferences they have submitted. While it does not represent the final seat allocation, it provides candidates with an estimate of their admission prospects.

Based on these indicative rankings, applicants have been given an opportunity to review and reorder their programme and college preferences. The preference-editing window will remain open until 4:59 pm on Monday, July 13, after which the university will process the final preferences for seat allocation.

The second phase of the admission process, which began on July 3, required candidates to map their CUET-UG subjects with their Class 12 subjects and submit their preferred programme and college combinations. The university is expected to announce the first round of seat allocations after the preference revision window closes.

Written by Jitisha Parihar. Jitisha Parihar is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.

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