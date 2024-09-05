Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY DoE issues new guidelines to simplify admission procedure for classes 9th and 10th; details here

The Education Department of Delhi has released new guidelines for admission to classes 9th and 10th in government and government-aided schools. This move came after reports of the students being denied admission due to the non-production of Aadhar or bank account details.

What was said in the circular?

According to the circular, no student will be denied for getting admission once their admission is confirmed under the non-plan admission procedure except in cases of discrepancies in relevant documents. The students up to class 8th will be admitted throughout the academic session in age-appropriate classes under the Right to Education Act (RTE).'

No admission will be denied for not having Aadhar or Bank account

The circular also stated that the admission would not be denied for not having an Aadhar or bank account. Also, all schools have been instructed to complete the admission procedure by September 16 for the students who were allotted schools during previous cycles of non-plan admission. Additionally, the criteria for admission to age-appropriate classes will not apply to students who have passed the previous class from a recognized school or board during 2023-24.

The circular also stated that transfers after mid-term exams should be avoided but may be approved by the Zonal or District Grievance Redressal Committee in genuine cases.

