Delhi University UG, PG classes to begin on July 28; check academic calendar

New Delhi:

The University of Delhi has released the academic calendar for the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. As per DU, the UG and PG classes for semester I/ III/ V/ VII will begin on July 28 and for semester II/ IV/ VI/ VII, classes will begin on January 1, 2026. The candidates can check and download DU admission schedule for UG, PG at du.ac.in.

DU UG, PG academic calendar 2026-27: Check schedule

Semester I/ III/ V/ VII

Beginning of classes July 28 Autumn vacation October 18 to 25 Classes begin after autumn vacation October 26 Exam begins December 4 Winter vacation December 25 - 31

Semester II/ IV/ VI/ VII

Beginning of classes January 1, 2027 Mid semester vacation March 21 to 28, 2027 Classes begin after mid semester vacation March 29 Theory exam May 13 Summer vacation June 3 to July 20, 2027

DU UG admission 2026-27: Over 82,000 applied

The DU UG admission 2026-27 process is underway, the varsity has received over 82,000 applications (82,940) till now. The candidates who wish to apply for DU UG admission 2026 can do so on the official website - ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

To apply for DU UG admissions 2026, candidates need to visit the official website - ugadmission.uod.ac.in and click on CSAS phase one application process link. Enter your basic details such as name, mobile number, email id, and CUET UG application number. An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number. Create a secure password. On successful registration, proceed with the application form and upload documents. Pay the application fee, select programmes and colleges. Wait for the seat allotment.

DU UG admission 2026: Application fees

For General/OBC/EWS candidates - Rs 250/-

For SC/ST/PwBD applicants: Rs 100.

Details on admission process

Candidates will first need to complete the registration process. Following registration, students will be required to submit their preferred courses and colleges. Admissions will be granted on the basis of CUET scores and the choices filled by candidates. Delhi University will release seat allocations in multiple rounds, giving students several opportunities to secure admission. Candidates who are allotted seats can either freeze their admission or choose the upgrade option. The upgrade facility allows students to be considered for higher-ranked preferences in subsequent allocation rounds.

For details on DU UG admission 2026, please visit the official website - ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

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