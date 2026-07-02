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Delhi University UG, PG classes to begin on July 28; check academic calendar

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: ,Updated:

As per DU, the UG and PG classes for semester I/ III/ V/ VII will begin on July 28 and for semester II/ IV/ VI/ VII, classes will begin on January 1, 2026. The candidates can check and download DU admission schedule for UG, PG at du.ac.in.

DU UG, PG classes to begin on July 28.
DU UG, PG classes to begin on July 28. Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

The University of Delhi has released the academic calendar for the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. As per DU, the UG and PG classes for semester I/ III/ V/ VII will begin on July 28 and for semester II/ IV/ VI/ VII, classes will begin on January 1, 2026. The candidates can check and download DU admission schedule for UG, PG at du.ac.in

DU UG, PG academic calendar 2026-27: Check schedule 

Semester I/ III/ V/ VII 

Beginning of classes July 28 
Autumn vacation October 18 to 25 
Classes begin after autumn vacation October 26 
Exam begins December 4 
Winter vacation December 25 - 31

 

 

Semester II/ IV/ VI/ VII 

Beginning of classes January 1, 2027 
Mid semester vacation March 21 to 28, 2027 
Classes begin after mid semester vacation March 29 
Theory exam May 13 
Summer vacation June 3 to July 20, 2027

DU UG admission 2026-27: Over 82,000 applied 

The DU UG admission 2026-27 process is underway, the varsity has received over 82,000 applications (82,940) till now. The candidates who wish to apply for DU UG admission 2026 can do so on the official website - ugadmission.uod.ac.in.  

To apply for DU UG admissions 2026, candidates need to visit the official website - ugadmission.uod.ac.in and click on CSAS phase one application process link. Enter your basic details such as name, mobile number, email id, and CUET UG application number. An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number. Create a secure password. On successful registration, proceed with the application form and upload documents. Pay the application fee, select programmes and colleges. Wait for the seat allotment.   

DU UG admission 2026: Application fees 

For General/OBC/EWS candidates - Rs 250/-

For SC/ST/PwBD applicants: Rs 100. 

Details on admission process 

Candidates will first need to complete the registration process. Following registration, students will be required to submit their preferred courses and colleges. Admissions will be granted on the basis of CUET scores and the choices filled by candidates. Delhi University will release seat allocations in multiple rounds, giving students several opportunities to secure admission. Candidates who are allotted seats can either freeze their admission or choose the upgrade option. The upgrade facility allows students to be considered for higher-ranked preferences in subsequent allocation rounds.

For details on DU UG admission 2026, please visit the official website - ugadmission.uod.ac.in.  

Also Read | DU UG admission 2026 underway; check list of top 10 colleges 

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