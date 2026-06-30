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DU UG admission 2026 underway; check list of top 10 colleges

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: ,Updated:

Are you applying for DU UG courses? Here's the list of top 10 colleges. As per DU, over 65,000 (65,343) applications have been received till now. Apply for DU UG admission at ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

Check list of top 10 colleges in DU.
Check list of top 10 colleges in DU. Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

The University of Delhi (DU) undergraduate (UG) admission process for the academic session 2026-27 is underway, and as per the varsity, over 65,000 (65,343) applications have been received. The first phase of registration began on June 26. The candidates who wish to apply for DU UG admission 2026 can do so on the official website - ugadmission.uod.ac.in

For the students who are applying for DU UG admission 2026-27, here's the list of top 10 colleges and demanding courses - 

DU UG admission 2026: List of top 10 colleges as per NIRF Rankings 2025 

 

Colleges 

NIRF ranking 

Hindu College 

Miranda House 

2

Hansraj College 

3

Kirorimal College 

4

St. Stephen’s College

5

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College

7

Sri Venketeshwara College

11

Deshbandhu College

13

Lady Shri Ram College

17

Shri Ram College of Commerce

18

How to apply for DU UG admissions 2026 at ugadmission.uod.ac.in

The candidates can apply for DU UG admission on the official website - ugadmission.uod.ac.in. To apply for DU UG admissions 2026, candidates need to visit the official website - ugadmission.uod.ac.in and click on CSAS phase one application process link. Enter your basic details such as name, mobile number, email id, and CUET UG application number. An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number. Create a secure password. On successful registration, proceed with the application form and upload documents. Pay the application fee, select programmes and colleges. Wait for the seat allotment.  

  • Visit the official website of DU - ugadmission.uod.ac.in
  • Click on 'CSAS UG 2026'
  • It will redirect you to the 'registration' window 
  • Now, enter your basic details such as name, mobile number, email id, and CUET UG application number
  • An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number
  • Create a secure password
  • On successful registration, proceed with the application form and upload documents
  • Pay the application fee, select programmes and colleges
  • Wait for the seat allotment 
  • Take a print out of the application document to be used for further references. 

DU UG admission 2026: Application fees 

For General/OBC/EWS candidates - Rs 250/-

For SC/ST/PwBD applicants: Rs 100. 

Details on admission process 

Candidates will first need to complete the registration process. Following registration, students will be required to submit their preferred courses and colleges. Admissions will be granted on the basis of CUET scores and the choices filled by candidates. Delhi University will release seat allocations in multiple rounds, giving students several opportunities to secure admission. Candidates who are allotted seats can either freeze their admission or choose the upgrade option. The upgrade facility allows students to be considered for higher-ranked preferences in subsequent allocation rounds.

For details on DU UG admission 2026, please visit the official website - ugadmission.uod.ac.in

-Written by Jitisha Parihar. She is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.  

Also Read | DU UG admission 2026 process begins at ugadmission.uod.ac.in; check eligibility criteria, application fees 

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