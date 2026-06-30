DU UG admission 2026 underway; check list of top 10 colleges

New Delhi:

The University of Delhi (DU) undergraduate (UG) admission process for the academic session 2026-27 is underway, and as per the varsity, over 65,000 (65,343) applications have been received. The first phase of registration began on June 26. The candidates who wish to apply for DU UG admission 2026 can do so on the official website - ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

For the students who are applying for DU UG admission 2026-27, here's the list of top 10 colleges and demanding courses -

DU UG admission 2026: List of top 10 colleges as per NIRF Rankings 2025

Colleges NIRF ranking Hindu College 1 Miranda House 2 Hansraj College 3 Kirorimal College 4 St. Stephen’s College 5 Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College 7 Sri Venketeshwara College 11 Deshbandhu College 13 Lady Shri Ram College 17 Shri Ram College of Commerce 18

How to apply for DU UG admissions 2026 at ugadmission.uod.ac.in

The candidates can apply for DU UG admission on the official website - ugadmission.uod.ac.in. To apply for DU UG admissions 2026, candidates need to visit the official website - ugadmission.uod.ac.in and click on CSAS phase one application process link. Enter your basic details such as name, mobile number, email id, and CUET UG application number. An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number. Create a secure password. On successful registration, proceed with the application form and upload documents. Pay the application fee, select programmes and colleges. Wait for the seat allotment.

Visit the official website of DU - ugadmission.uod.ac.in

Click on 'CSAS UG 2026'

It will redirect you to the 'registration' window

Now, enter your basic details such as name, mobile number, email id, and CUET UG application number

An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number

Create a secure password

On successful registration, proceed with the application form and upload documents

Pay the application fee, select programmes and colleges

Wait for the seat allotment

Take a print out of the application document to be used for further references.

DU UG admission 2026: Application fees

For General/OBC/EWS candidates - Rs 250/-

For SC/ST/PwBD applicants: Rs 100.

Details on admission process

Candidates will first need to complete the registration process. Following registration, students will be required to submit their preferred courses and colleges. Admissions will be granted on the basis of CUET scores and the choices filled by candidates. Delhi University will release seat allocations in multiple rounds, giving students several opportunities to secure admission. Candidates who are allotted seats can either freeze their admission or choose the upgrade option. The upgrade facility allows students to be considered for higher-ranked preferences in subsequent allocation rounds.

For details on DU UG admission 2026, please visit the official website - ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

-Written by Jitisha Parihar. She is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.

Also Read | DU UG admission 2026 process begins at ugadmission.uod.ac.in; check eligibility criteria, application fees