Delhi University restricts guest faculty appointments without leave vacancy

Delhi news: The Delhi University today (August 7) directed the heads of its colleges and departments to appoint guest faculties only in case of a leave vacancy, according to an official order. Delhi University has tightened the regulations for appointing guest faculty, mandating that such appointments can only be made against leave vacancies, including maternity leave, child care leave, and study leave. This directive has faced opposition from faculty members, who argue that it should be withdrawn as it will increase the workload of existing teachers.

In a letter to colleges today (August 7), the university emphasised that guest faculty appointments should strictly be made against specific leave vacancies, including maternity leave, child care leave, study leave, sabbatical leave, medical leave, and extra-ordinary leave. "Principal(s) / Director(s) of University Colleges/Institutions are requested to ensure that under no circumstances appointment of guest faculty shall be made except against the leave vacancy i.e. Maternity Leave, Child Care Leave, Study Leave, Sabbatical Leave, Medical Leave and Extra Ordinary Leave and seek the panel of experts from the University only for these specific reasons," the letter read.

The university has also urged colleges to fill up the vacant sanctioned teaching posts regularly after following due processes and procedures envisaged under the Ordinances of the University.

"All vacant positions be advertised immediately and selection be made following due processes and procedures laid down in this behalf expeditiously," the university said.

Faculty members reaction on DU's decision

Faculty members have expressed their disappointment over the recent directive issued by Delhi University, stating that it will negatively impact the teaching and learning process as well as increase the workload for current teachers."

It is unfortunate that the University issues such notifications, which have a detrimental effect on the teaching-learning processes and the workload of teachers, without any discussion or consultation in statutory bodies," said Abha Dev Habib, a faculty member at Miranda House.

Habib pointed out that previous academic reforms, including the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) and the delayed admissions caused by the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), have already damaged the university's reputation and affected both student learning experiences and the joy of teaching.

Mithuraaj Dhusiya, an elected member of the Academic Council, echoed these concerns, highlighting additional issues.

"The latest DU directive on guest teachers will have a tremendous negative impact on the teaching-learning process in colleges and university departments. Posts haven't been sanctioned to meet EWS reservation in admissions. No permanent recruitment has taken place in the 12 DU colleges which are 100 percent funded by the Delhi Government. The workload arising out of these long-standing issues cannot be managed by the existing staff. As a result, there will be total chaos in the University," Dhusiya stated.

