DU UG Admission 2024: Delhi University to close CSAS phase 1 and 2 registration window today- how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FILE University of Delhi

DU UG Admission 2024: Today is the last chance to choose a course and college for admission to undergraduate courses at Delhi University. As per the admission branch, the registration window for both (Phase 1 and Phase 2) will be closed today, August 7. Students can submit their applications through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS UG 2024) under both Phase 1 and Phase 2 till 4:59 pm on August 7 on the official website, ugadmission.uod.ac.in. There will be a chance to change the order of college and course till 5 pm on August 9. After the due date, the choice of the students will be locked automatically.

DU Admission 2024: What's next?

As per the schedule, the simulated ranks will be declared on August 11 and the students will be able to change their preferences between August 11 and 12. The first CSAS allocation list will be displayed on August 16. Candidates who have been allocated a seat can accept it from August 16 to August 18, 2024. Then, the colleges will verify and approve the online applications between August 16 and 20. The last date for submitting the fee is August 21.

After this, the list of vacant seats will be released on 22 August at 5 pm. According to this, there will be an opportunity to change the preference of course-college choice from 22 to 23 August at 4:59 pm. The second seat allocation list will be released on 25 August and admissions will be done by 30 August.

ALSO READ | Which are the top diploma courses available after passing class 12th board exam in Humanities/Arts Stream?

DU CSAS Portal: How to fill choices?

Students have to fill course and college choices in a sequence. The first choice should be at the top and the list should be made in the same way going down. Merit will be made based on CUET score, but seats will also be allotted according to the number of seats in colleges and the choice of the students. If a student's score is higher than another student's but he has kept a college lower in his preference list and another student has kept it higher, then despite having a lower score, the other student can get a seat. Students can follow the easy steps given below to fill out their application forms.

Go to the Delhi University's official website, du.ac.in

Click on 'registration' link under undergraduate category displaying on homepage

A new page will open where you can register and provide the necessary information

Once you have registered, sign in to the account

Complete the application and send in the application fee

Press the submit button to download the page

For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same

Registration Fee

UR/OBC-NCL/EWS: Rs. 250/-

SC/ST/PwBD: Rs. 100

ALSO READ | Delhi University UG Admission 2024: Class 12 marks to be used if seats in any course remain vacant at DU

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Q: I did not select the University of Delhi in the CUET(UG) - 2024 application form, will I be eligible for admission to University of Delhi?

Yes, you will have to fill the Common Seat Allocation System -Undergraduate 2024 (CSAS(UG)) – 2024) form of the University of Delhi.

Q: My parents are away for a project in the UAE for 2 years. Can I apply for admission in foreign students category?

If you are an Indian citizen, you should apply through CSAS. In case you do not hold the citizenship of India, then apply through Foreign Students’ Registry (fsr.du.ac.in).

Q: What is the fee structure of different colleges for their undergraduate program?

Applicants are requested to check the website of the respective colleges for details of admission fees.

Q: Is there any weightage to Class XII board marks for taking admission in undergraduate programs at the University of Delhi?

The scores obtained in CUET (UG) - 2024 will be considered for admissions to the academic year 2024-25. Class XII marks will be considered for tie breaking, if any, during the seat allocation through CSAS.