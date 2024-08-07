Delhi University Admission 2024: DU extends CSAS UG phase 2 preference filling deadline; details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE DU extends CSAS UG phase 2 preference filling last date

The University of Delhi (DU) has extended the CSAS UG phase 2 preference filling deadline. As per the official notice, students can now fill up their preferences for program and college by August 9, 11.59 pm. Students who have completed Phase 1 must log in to their dashboard to complete Phase 2. Earlier, the students were allowed to submit their preferences by 5 pm on August 9.

After the due date, the window for submitting preferences will be locked automatically and will be used for allocations. Students have been advised to choose the maximum number of preferences in which a candidate is willing to take admission if offered. Addition/deletion/editing programs and colleges after the deadline for phase 2 will not be allowed. The official notice can be read on the official website of DU, admissions.uod.ac.in.

Trial dates for performance-based programs, ECA, and sports supernumerary quotas

According to the notice released by DU, performance-based programs such as BA (H) music, bachelor of fine arts, BSc, physical education, health education and sports, BSc (PE, HE&S), Extra Curricular activities, and supernumerary quotas are expected to be started from August 12. All the students have been advised to make arrangements accordingly.

Allocation of seats under these quotas will be started with the third round of allocation. Also, the allocation to supernumerary quotas of CW, ECA, sports, PMSSS, Sikkim Nominee, University of Delhi Ward quota will be done in third round. The schedule for the third round of allocations will be announced later. Candidates can check on the official website of DU for the schedule of trials.

Webinars to be conducted

The admission branch will conduct a webinar on August 9 at 3 pm to explain the procedure for trials, and admission to ECA and sports supernumerary quotas. The webinars will be telecasted on the official youtube channel of the University of Delhi. Candidates are advised to keep a regular check on the admission website for latest updates