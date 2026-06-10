Delhi govt opens admission cycle for special schools: Check dates, eligibility and selection process

New Delhi:

The Directorate of Education, Delhi, has announced the second admission cycle for 12 government special schools in the national capital for the 2026-27 academic session, with the online registration process beginning on June 11. According to a circular issued by the department, admissions will be conducted for classes Nursery to 12th through an online process. The registration window will remain open from June 11 to 26 till 5 pm.

Registration schedule

Registration starts: June 11

Last date to apply: June 26 (5 pm)

Admissions will be conducted online for Classes Nursery to 12

It said that parents must submit applications online and complete document verification at the respective special school between June 27 and June 30. "Parents seeking admission for their children will be required to submit online applications through the DoE website and complete document verification at the special schools where admission is sought between June 27 and 30," it said.

Selection process

The department said the allotment of special schools to registered applicants, based on availability of seats, will be carried out on July 7.

If the number of eligible applicants is equal to or less than the available seats, all applicants will be admitted without a draw.

If applications exceed the available seats, a draw of lots will be held on July 1 in the presence of the School Management Committee members and parents.

School allotment based on seat availability will be announced on July 7.

Admissions under the second cycle will be completed by July 7, while any vacant seats will be filled from the waiting list between July 8 and July 9.

Key points

The department also advised parents to check class-wise seat availability before submitting applications. It mentioned that no hostel seats are available for the 2026-27 session at the Government Senior Secondary Special School for Boys with Blindness at Sewa Kutir Complex, Kingsway Camp.

Students already studying in government or government-aided schools have been asked to approach their respective schools for assistance regarding re-admission and transfer-related applications, it added.

Parents have been advised to check class-wise seat availability before applying.

No hostel seats will be available for the 2026-27 session at the Government Senior Secondary Special School for Boys with Blindness, Sewa Kutir Complex, Kingsway Camp.

Students already studying in government or government-aided schools should contact their existing schools for re-admission or transfer-related assistance.

The 12 government special schools provide specialised educational support and facilities for children with disabilities, including visual impairments and intellectual disabilities.

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