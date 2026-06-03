CBSE re-evaluation portal accepts over 43,000 applications; details here

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) re-evaluation portal has accepted over 43,000 applications, as of 12 noon today. CBSE in a post on X said, "the portal has accepted 4924 applications for verification and 39056 applications for re-evaluation (total of 43980) as of 12 noon today." The candidates can apply for CBSE re-evaluation on the official website - cbse.gov.in/newsite_old/rchk.html.

CBSE has already added more payment options for re-evaluation process. In a post on X, CBSE said, candidates may use the available online payment options - UPI, Net banking, Credit card / Debit card, through the designated gateways. Payment gateways of SBI, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda and Indian Bank are available on the Verification and Re-evaluation portal. Students need not have an account with these banks to complete payment but can use any of these payment gateways to make payments, it added.

Meanwhile, the government on Tuesday appointed senior IAS officer Lokhande Prashant Sitaram as the new Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) chief amid controversy over the board's newly introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. The government also appointed senior bureaucrat Varun Bhardwaj, a 2008 batch Indian Information Service officer, as the new CBSE secretary.

The appointments come hours after CBSE chairman Rahul Singh and CBSE secretary Himanshu Gupta were shunted out of the national educational board in the wake of alleged irregularities in the digital evaluation system for the Class 12 examination process.

CBSE OSM row: Developments

Earlier in the day, the government constituted a one-member committee to investigate issues related to the procurement of services for the CBSE's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. According to a Cabinet Secretariat memorandum issued on Tuesday, the committee will be headed by S Radha Chauhan, Chairperson of the Capacity Building Commission. Chauhan has been authorised to seek assistance from officials of other departments whenever required, while the Capacity Building Commission will provide secretarial support to the inquiry panel.

The panel has been tasked with submitting its report to the Department of Personnel and Training within one month. The CBSE has been embroiled in a controversy after some Class 12 students alleged that the scanned copies of their answer sheets uploaded by the board did not match their handwriting, raising concerns over possible answer-sheet mismatch in the OSM system.

Concerns were raised by students and parents over the implementation of the OSM system in the CBSE board examination process. The board has faced criticism over technical glitches, payment failures and delays in the verification and re-evaluation process, prompting demands for greater transparency and accountability.

Also Read : CBSE 12th re-evaluation 2026 Live: Over 28000 successful submissions recorded; check latest updates

Also Read : After disruptions, cyberattack claim, CBSE says revaluation portal recorded over 28,000 successful submissions