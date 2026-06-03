June 3, 2026
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CBSE 12th re-evaluation 2026 Live: CBSE introduces more payment options; 40,000 successfully applied

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

CBSE re-evaluation 2026 Live: As of 9:30 am today, around 40,000 students have availed this facility and completed the application process successfully without any issues, CBSE said. Payment gateways of SBI, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda and Indian Bank are available on re-evaluation portal

Apply for CBSE re-evaluation at cbse.gov.in/newsite_old/rchk.html.
Apply for CBSE re-evaluation at cbse.gov.in/newsite_old/rchk.html. Image Source : PTI/ cbse.gov.in
New Delhi:

The CBSE has introduced  more payment options for re-evaluation process. In a post on X, CBSE said, candidates  may use the available online payment options - UPI, Net banking, Credit card / Debit card,  through the designated gateways. As of 9:30 am today, around 40,000 students have availed this facility and completed the application process successfully without any issues, CBSE said. Payment gateways of SBI, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda and Indian Bank are available on the Verification and Re-evaluation portal. Students need not have an account with these banks to complete payment but can use any of these payment gateways to make payments, it added. 

The CBSE revaluation portal was hit by technical glitches and cyber attacks yesterday. "While thousands of students accessed the CBSE re-evaluation portal today, malicious actors attempted to disrupt services through a barrage of cyberattacks. Most recent being a denial of service attack attempt causing 1.5 million hits on the portal within a matter of 2 minutes and more than 1 lakh attempts of unauthorised file access," read CBSE's X post.  

Live updates :CBSE 12th re-evaluation 2026 Live

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  • 12:16 PM (IST)Jun 03, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE introduces more payment options

    CBSE) has added more payment options for re-evaluation process. In a post on X, CBSE said, candidates  may use the available online payment options - UPI, Net banking, Credit card / Debit card,  through the designated gateways. As of 9:30 am today, around 40,000 students have availed this facility and completed the application process successfully without any issues, CBSE said. 

  • 11:09 AM (IST)Jun 03, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to apply for CBSE 12th re-evaluation/ verification process

    1. Only those candidates who have applied for the photocopy of answer books shall be eligible to apply for verification of issues observed and/or re-evaluation. The applicant will have to refer to the marking scheme in the subject concerned, which will be available on the website along with the question paper 
    2. The status of the requests made shall be uploaded and available on the login details of the candidate A decrease of even one mark shall be effected 
    3. The result of the re-evaluation will be final, and no appeal or review against the re-evaluation will be entertained. The marks awarded by the board shall be final and binding on the candidates.  
  • 11:08 AM (IST)Jun 03, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE re-evaluation portal hit by cyberattacks

    CBSE has accepted that the Class 12 revaluation portal was hit by technical glitches and cyber attacks following launch. As per CBSE, the revaluation portal witnessed over 1.5 million hits within a matter of 2 minutes and more than 1 lakh attempts of unauthorised file access, read CBSE's X post.  

     

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  • 11:06 AM (IST)Jun 03, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Centre appoints Prashant Sitaram as CBSE chief amid OSM row

    The government on Tuesday appointed senior IAS officer Lokhande Prashant Sitaram as the new  Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) chief amid controversy over the board's newly introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. The government also appointed senior bureaucrat Varun Bhardwaj,  a 2008 batch Indian Information Service officer, as the new CBSE secretary.

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  • 11:04 AM (IST)Jun 03, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Over 28,000 submissions recorded in CBSE's re-evaluation portal

    CBSE has said its re-evaluation portal had recorded more than 28,000 successful submissions by 10 pm on Tuesday, amid high student traffic following the announcement of board examination results. In an update posted on social media, the board said the portal was supporting nearly 14,000 concurrent users and had processed over 28,000 successful applications by late evening amid backlash over widespread disruptions reported by students in accessing the site which went live after facing missing its initial deadline. 

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