CBSE 12th re-evaluation 2026 Live: CBSE introduces more payment options; 40,000 successfully applied

New Delhi:

The CBSE has introduced more payment options for re-evaluation process. In a post on X, CBSE said, candidates may use the available online payment options - UPI, Net banking, Credit card / Debit card, through the designated gateways. As of 9:30 am today, around 40,000 students have availed this facility and completed the application process successfully without any issues, CBSE said. Payment gateways of SBI, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda and Indian Bank are available on the Verification and Re-evaluation portal. Students need not have an account with these banks to complete payment but can use any of these payment gateways to make payments, it added.

The CBSE revaluation portal was hit by technical glitches and cyber attacks yesterday. "While thousands of students accessed the CBSE re-evaluation portal today, malicious actors attempted to disrupt services through a barrage of cyberattacks. Most recent being a denial of service attack attempt causing 1.5 million hits on the portal within a matter of 2 minutes and more than 1 lakh attempts of unauthorised file access," read CBSE's X post.