CBSE Exam 2026 Live: Class 12 Psychology paper today; check shift timings, exam guidelines

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10 and 12 exam 2026 today, March 5, the exam will begin at 10:30 am. CBSE 12th exam will be held on Psychology, while 10th exam will be held on language papers - Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, others.

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

Over 43 lakh students have applied to appear for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams 2026 this year. As per CBSE, over 25 lakh (25,08,319) students have applied to appear for Class 10 exam, while 18 lakh (18,59,551) students will appear for Class 12 exam 2026.