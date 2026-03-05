CBSE Exam 2026 Live: Class 12 Psychology paper today; check shift timings, exam guidelines

Advertisement
Arnab Mitra
Updated:

CBSE Exam 2026 Live: CBSE 10th and 12th exam 2026 will begin at 10:30 am today. CBSE 12th exam will be held on Psychology, while 10th exam will be held on language papers - Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, others.

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10 and 12 exam 2026 today, March 5, the exam will begin at 10:30 am. CBSE 12th exam will be held on Psychology, while 10th exam will be held on language papers - Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, others. 

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.     

Over 43 lakh students have applied to appear for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams 2026 this year. As per CBSE, over 25 lakh (25,08,319) students have applied to appear for Class 10 exam, while 18 lakh (18,59,551) students will appear for Class 12 exam 2026.

  9:18 AM (IST) Mar 05, 2026
    Prohibited items

    Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk. 

  9:18 AM (IST) Mar 05, 2026
    Why should candidates carry admit card

    The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.  

  9:17 AM (IST) Mar 05, 2026
    Reporting time

    The candidates need to report at the exam centre half an hour to one hour before the exam. For the CBSE Class 10 exam 2026 to commence at 10:30 am, the candidates need to reach the exam centre by 10 am. 

  9:16 AM (IST) Mar 05, 2026
    CBSE 12th exam today

    CBSE 12th exam will be held on Psychology today. The Class 12 exam is scheduled to be held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. 

  9:15 AM (IST) Mar 05, 2026
    CBSE 10th exam today

    CBSE Class 10 exam 2026 will be held today, March 5 from 10:30 am. The Class 10 exam will be held on Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Kokborok.  

