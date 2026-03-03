CBSE postpones 10th, 12th exams in Middle East amid Iran-Israel conflict

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday postponed the class 10 and 12 board exams scheduled for March 5 in the Middle East region amid the Iran-Israel conflict. The decision comes amid escalating tensions in the region following US and Israeli strikes on Iran over the weekend, which triggered retaliatory Iranian attacks.

In a statement, CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, said the decision was taken "after a critical review of the current situation in parts of the Middle East."

According to Circular-2 issued on March 3, the examinations have been deferred in the following countries:

Bahrain

Iran

Kuwait

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

New dates to announce later

The new dates will be announced later, and for further exams, the situation will be reviewed on March 5.

Students have been advised by CBSE to remain in contact with their respective schools and closely follow official updates for further announcements.

Earlier, on Sunday, the board had postponed the exam scheduled on March 2 and 3 across its affiliated schools in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, citing the prevailing security situation in the region.

This comes as the Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei was killed in a major attack on Iran launched by Israel and the United States on Saturday. His death was confirmed on Sunday. US President Donald Trump said the heavy and pinpoint bombing of Iran would continue through the week or as long as necessary.

Also Read: How was CBSE 10th Sanskrit paper 2026? Check students and teachers' reactions

Also Read: CBSE 12th Chemistry analysis 2026: 'Balanced, clearly aligned with the prescribed syllabus'