CBSE Class 12 Physics tomorrow; practice sample papers for a better score

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Physics paper on Friday, February 20. CBSE 12th Physics paper will be held in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Just a day before CBSE 12th Physics paper, the students should focus on practicing sample papers and attempting mock tests.

CBSE Class 12 Physics paper will consist of 70 marks, there will be total 33 questions in the Class 12 Physics paper. The students can check and download CBSE Class 12 Physics sample paper available here.

Download and practice CBSE 12th Physics sample paper here

The students can also download CBSE Class 12 Physics sample paper available on the official website- cbse.gov.in and practice it. To download CBSE Class 12 Physics sample paper 2026, students need to visit the official website- cbse.gov.in and click on CBSE 12th Physics sample paper PDF link. CBSE 12th Physics sample paper PDF will appear on the screen for download, save it and take a print out.

CBSE 12th Physics sample paper 2026: How to download at cbse.gov.in

Visit the official website- cbse.gov.in

Click on CBSE 12th Physics sample paper 2026 PDF link

CBSE 12th Physics sample paper PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save CBSE 12th Physics sample paper PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

CBSE 12th Physics paper pattern 2026

CBSE 12th Physics paper is divided into five sections - Section A, B, C, D and E.

Section A

Question number 1 to 16 are Multiple Choice (MCQ) type questions carrying 1 mark each.

Section B

Question number 17 to 21 are Very Short Answer (VSA) type questions carrying 2 marks each.

Section C

Question number 22 to 28 are Short Answer (SA) type questions carrying 3 marks each.

Section D

Question number 29 and 30 are Case-Based questions carrying 4 marks each.

Section E

Question number 31 to 33 are Long Answer (LA) type questions carrying 5 marks each. There is no overall choice. However, an internal choice has been provided in one question in Section-B, one question in Section-C, one question in each CBQ in Section-D and all three questions in Section-E.

For details on CBSE Class 12 exam 2026, please visit the official website- cbse.gov.in.

