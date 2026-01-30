CBSE Class 12 Maths sample paper 2026: Practice now to get a better score CBSE 12th Maths sample paper 2026: Just a month left for CBSE 12th Maths, students should practice at least one or two sample papers daily to get accustomed with the paper pattern and time management.

New Delhi:

CBSE Class 12 Mathematics is scheduled to be held on Monday, March 9. Just a month left for CBSE 12th Maths, students should practice at least one or two sample papers daily to get accustomed with the paper pattern and time management. CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams 2026 will commence from February 17.

Here's a sample paper of CBSE 12th Math students should download and practice that may help them to secure cent per cent marks in Maths -

https://getapi.indiatvnews.com/doc/cbse-12-math-sqp-5.pdf

CBSE 12th Maths paper pattern 2026

CBSE Class 12 Maths will consist of 38 questions of 80 marks, the paper is divided into five sections-

Section A

Section A will consist of 20 questions - 18 MCQs and 2 Assertion-Reason questions of one mark each

Section B

Section B will consist of 5 very short answer type questions of 2 marks each

Section C

Section C will contain 6 short answer type questions of 3 marks each

Section D

4 long answer type questions of 5 marks each

Section E

3 Case Study based questions of 4 marks each.

CBSE 12th Maths Sample Paper 2026: How to download at cbse.gov.in

CBSE Class 12 Maths sample paper is available on the official website- cbse.gov.in. The students can download CBSE Class 12 Maths sample paper on the CBSE portal- cbse.gov.in. To download CBSE 12th Maths sample paper 2026, students need to visit the official website- cbse.gov.in and click on Class 10 Maths sample paper PDF link. CBSE 12th Maths sample paper PDF will be available for download. Save Class 10 Maths sample paper PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- cbse.gov.in

Click on Class 12 Maths sample paper PDF link

CBSE 12th Maths sample paper PDF will be available for download

Save Class 12 Maths sample paper PDF and take a print out.

For details on CBSE 10th and 12th exams 2026, please visit the official website- cbse.gov.in.

