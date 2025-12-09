CBSE 10th English Sample Paper 2026: Practice this sample paper to get a good marks CBSE 10th English Sample Paper 2026: Just months left for the CBSE Class 10 English exam, the students are advised to download and practice the sample paper to get accustomed with the paper pattern. CBSE 10th English exam will be held on February 21.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 10 English exam on February 21. CBSE 10th English is scheduled to be held in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Just months left for the CBSE Class 10 English exam, the students are advised to download and practice the sample paper to get accustomed with the paper pattern.

The Manthan School, Greater Noida (W) has exclusively shared CBSE Class 10 English sample paper with India TV Digital. The students should practice the CBSE Class 10 English sample paper well to score better in the 10th English paper.

CBSE Class 10 English paper pattern

CBSE 10th English paper consists of 11 questions, the paper has three sections-

Section A: Questions 1 & 2 contains the unseen passage

Section B: Grammar and Creative Writing Skills (Questions number 3, 4 and 5)

Section C: Literature part (Questions number 6 to 11).

CBSE 10th English marking scheme

CBSE Class 10 English paper will consist of 80 marks; Section A (Reading)- 20 marks, Writing and Grammar- 20 marks, Literature- 40 marks.

CBSE 10th English Sample Paper 2025: How to download at cbse.gov.in

CBSE 10th English sample paper is available on the official website- cbse.gov.in. The students can download CBSE Class 10 English sample paper on the CBSE portal- cbse.gov.in. To download CBSE 10th English sample paper 2025, students need to visit the official website- cbse.gov.in and click on Class 10 English sample paper PDF link. CBSE 10th English sample paper PDF will be available for download. Save Class 10 English sample paper PDF and take a print out.

CBSE Class 10 exam 2026 is scheduled to be held from February 17 to March 9, 2026. The important papers on CBSE Class 10 exam 2026 are-

February 17- Maths Standard, Basic

February 21- English (Communicative, Language and Literature)

February 25- Science

February 26- Home Science

March 2- Hindi Course- A, B

March 7- Social Science.

For details on CBSE Class 10 exam 2026, please visit the official website- cbse.gov.in.