CBSE 10th Maths Sample Paper 2026: Practice now to get a cent per cent marks

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 10 Maths exam on February 17. CBSE 10th Maths is scheduled to be held in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Less than a month left for CBSE 10th Maths exam, the students are advised to download and practice the sample paper to get accustomed with the paper pattern.

Here's a sample paper of CBSE 10th Maths students should should download and practice that may help them to secure cent per cent marks in Math-

CBSE 10th Maths paper pattern 2026

CBSE Class 10 Maths paper will consist of 80 marks, the paper is divided into five sections-

Section A

Section A consists of 18 MCQs and two Assertion-Reason questions of one mark each. The total marks in Section A is 20.

Section B

Section B consists of 5 Very Short Answer (VSA) questions of 2 marks each

Section C

Section C consists of 6 Short Answer (SA) questions of 3 marks each

Section D

Section D consists of 4 long answer questions of 5 marks each

Section E

Section E consists of 3 Case Study-based questions of 12 marks.

CBSE 10th Maths Marking Scheme

Section A- 20 marks

Section B- 10 marks

Section C- 18 marks

Section D- 20 marks

Section E- 12 marks.

CBSE 10th Maths Sample Paper 2026: How to download at cbse.gov.in

CBSE 10th Maths sample paper is available on the official website- cbse.gov.in. To download CBSE 10th Maths sample paper 2025, students need to visit the official website- cbse.gov.in and click on Class 10 Maths sample paper PDF link. CBSE 10th Maths sample paper PDF will be available for download. Save Class 10 Maths sample paper PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- cbse.gov.in

Click on Class 10 Maths sample paper PDF link

CBSE 10th Maths sample paper PDF will be available for download

Save Class 10 Maths sample paper PDF and take a print out.

CBSE Class 10 exam 2026 is scheduled to be held from February 17 to March 9, 2026. The important papers on CBSE Class 10 exam 2026 are-

February 17- Maths Standard, Basic

February 21- English (Communicative, Language and Literature)

February 25- Science

February 26- Home Science

March 2- Hindi Course- A, B

March 7- Social Science.

For details on CBSE Class 10 exam 2026, please visit the official website- cbse.gov.in.