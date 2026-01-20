Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Education
  3. CBSE 10th Maths Sample Paper 2026: Practice now to get a cent per cent marks

CBSE 10th Maths Sample Paper 2026: Practice now to get a cent per cent marks

CBSE 10th Maths Sample Paper 2026: CBSE 10th Maths is scheduled to be held in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Less than a month left for CBSE 10th Maths exam, the students are advised to download and practice the sample paper to get accustomed with the paper pattern.

Practice CBSE 10th Maths sample paper to secure cent per cent marks.
Practice CBSE 10th Maths sample paper to secure cent per cent marks. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 10 Maths exam on February 17. CBSE 10th Maths is scheduled to be held in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Less than a month left for CBSE 10th Maths exam, the students are advised to download and practice the sample paper to get accustomed with the paper pattern.  

Here's a sample paper of CBSE 10th Maths students should should download and practice that may help them to secure cent per cent marks in Math- 

CBSE 10th Maths paper pattern 2026 

CBSE Class 10 Maths paper will consist of 80 marks, the paper is divided into five sections- 

Section A 

Section A consists of 18 MCQs and two Assertion-Reason questions of one mark each. The total marks in Section A is 20. 

Section B 

Section B consists of 5 Very Short Answer (VSA) questions of 2 marks each 

Section C 

Section C consists of 6 Short Answer (SA) questions of 3 marks each 

Section D 

Section D consists of 4 long answer questions of 5 marks each 

Section E 

Section E consists of 3 Case Study-based questions of 12 marks. 

CBSE 10th Maths Marking Scheme  

  • Section A- 20 marks 
  • Section B- 10 marks 
  • Section C- 18 marks 
  • Section D- 20 marks 
  • Section E- 12 marks. 

CBSE 10th Maths Sample Paper 2026: How to download at cbse.gov.in 

CBSE 10th Maths sample paper is available on the official website- cbse.gov.in. The students can download CBSE Class 10 Maths sample paper on the CBSE portal- cbse.gov.in. To download CBSE 10th Maths sample paper 2025, students need to visit the official website- cbse.gov.in and click on Class 10 Maths sample paper PDF link. CBSE 10th Maths sample paper PDF will be available for download. Save Class 10 Maths sample paper PDF and take a print out. 

  • Visit the official website- cbse.gov.in
  • Click on Class 10 Maths sample paper PDF link
  • CBSE 10th Maths sample paper PDF will be available for download
  • Save Class 10 Maths sample paper PDF and take a print out. 

CBSE Class 10 exam 2026 is scheduled to be held from February 17 to March 9, 2026. The important papers on CBSE Class 10 exam 2026 are- 

  • February 17- Maths Standard, Basic
  • February 21- English (Communicative, Language and Literature)
  • February 25- Science
  • February 26- Home Science
  • March 2- Hindi Course- A, B
  • March 7- Social Science. 

For details on CBSE Class 10 exam 2026, please visit the official website- cbse.gov.in.   

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education
Cbse CBSE Board Exam
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\