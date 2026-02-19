CBSE Class 12 Cost Accounting analysis 2026: How was the paper? Check students and teachers' reactions

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 exam 2026 was held today, February 19 for Cost Accounting, other papers - Engineering Graphics, Bharatnatyam - Dance, Kuchipudi - Dance, Odissi - Dance, Manipuri - Dance, Kathakali - Dance, Horticulture. The students who had appeared for CBSE 12th Cost Accounting paper analysed it as moderately easy. As per the initial reactions, the paper followed the NCERT pattern, around 30 per cent questions were a bit identical as appeared in the sample papers, previous years' papers. CBSE 12th exam analysis; check live updates

CBSE 12th Physical Education paper analysis 2026

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education paper was held on February 18. As per students, the paper was a balanced one and well structured.

CBSE 12th Physical Education paper analysis 2026: Check expert's reactions

Alka Kapur, Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh- "The question paper was a balanced one. The paper was well structured and covered the prescribed syllabus adequately. Several questions were direct and concept-based, which allowed students to attempt them with clarity and confidence.

At the same time, some of the multiple choice questions required higher order thinking skills. The overall standard of the paper remained balanced and reasonable. Students were able to manage their time effectively and complete the paper within the allotted duration.

In conclusion, the examination was fair and appropriate for Grade 12 students, successfully assessing their knowledge and understanding of the subject."

Manoj Sharma, PGT Physical Education, Manav Rachna International School, Charmwood, Faridabad - "The overall question paper was mostly direct and syllabus-based. Many questions were straightforward and could be answered easily by students who had studied the textbook thoroughly. Definitions, differences, and short explanatory questions were asked directly from the prescribed syllabus.

Case Study Questions

The case study questions were slightly tricky. Although they were based on familiar topics, students had to carefully read and understand the given situation before answering. These questions tested application skills rather than simple memorization. Students who had strong conceptual clarity were able to answer them correctly.

Smartly Framed Questions

Some questions were smartly framed by the board. They appeared simple at first glance but required careful interpretation. If a student did not read the question properly, they could misunderstand what was being asked. This required attentiveness and proper comprehension skills.

Questions Requiring Deep Thinking

In certain questions, students needed to think deeply and apply their knowledge. Instead of writing memorized answers, they had to connect concepts and explain logically. These questions checked analytical ability and understanding of real-life application in sports and physical education."

