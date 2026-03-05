CBSE 12th Psychology paper analysis 2026: Check students and teachers' reactions

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 12 Psychology paper today, March 5. The students who had appeared for the CBSE 12th Psychology paper analysed the difficulty level as easy to moderate. CBSE Exam 2026 Live: Class 12 Psychology paper analysis; check students and teachers' reactions

Jyotsana Rathore, Grade 12 – CBSE (Psychology), Witty International School, Udaipur - "The Psychology paper was manageable and well-balanced, with a good mix of theory and practical questions. Most questions were drawn from the prescribed textbook and the key topics highlighted by our teachers. The case-based questions were slightly challenging, as they required careful reading and thoughtful application of concepts, but overall it was a fair and well-structured paper.”

Ravneet Handa, PGT – Psychology, Witty International School, Udaipur - "The question paper presented a balanced blend of theoretical and practical components, making it manageable for students. The inclusion of case-based and application-oriented questions encouraged learners to apply their understanding of concepts rather than rely solely on memorisation. Overall, the paper was of an average difficulty level and closely aligned with the CBSE sample papers as well as the prescribed syllabus, ensuring familiarity and clarity for well-prepared students.’’

Deanna Mary Fugle (PGT), Psychology at JAIN International Residential School, Bengaluru - "CBSE Class 12 Psychology paper was designed as per the board pattern and sample papers. The paper was efficiently designed to assess students’ understanding of psychological concepts, theories, and their practical applications. The question paper followed the prescribed CBSE blueprint and weightage, maintaining a balanced distribution across different sections and competencies.

Overall, the difficulty level of the paper ranged from easy to moderate. Several questions were straightforward and primarily assessed students’ ability to recall and demonstrate basic conceptual understanding. The multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and two-mark questions were largely direct and could be answered with clarity by students who possessed a good grasp of fundamental concepts. These questions also allowed students to apply their conceptual knowledge in simple contexts.

The three-mark and four-mark questions, particularly in Sections C and D, required deeper reasoning and conceptual clarity. Some of these questions demanded higher-order thinking skills (HOTS), encouraging students to analyze psychological ideas and apply them in slightly more complex contexts. While these questions were manageable for well-prepared students, they required careful interpretation and thoughtful responses.

The six-mark questions in Section E focused largely on conceptual understanding and explanatory knowledge. Students who had developed a clear understanding of the topics and could organize their answers effectively would have found these questions approachable and manageable.

A notable feature of the paper was the inclusion of case-based questions, which emphasized the application of psychological principles to real-life situations. These questions required students to interpret scenarios, connect theoretical concepts with practical situations, and demonstrate analytical and evaluative thinking. Such questions not only tested students’ conceptual knowledge but also their ability to apply psychological theories in meaningful contexts.

Overall, the structure and content of the question paper effectively assessed students’ knowledge, analytical ability, and critical thinking skills. The balanced inclusion of conceptual, analytical, and application-based questions ensured a comprehensive evaluation of students’ understanding of psychology. The presence of HOTS and case-based questions further encouraged deeper engagement with psychological concepts and their relevance to real-world situations. The difficulty level of the psychology paper was easy to moderate”.

Apurva Srivastava PGT- Psychology at Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad - "The recently conducted Psychology paper for Class 12 was of easy to moderate difficulty, eliciting a positive response from students. This review provides an in-depth analysis of the exam, highlighting its key features and assessing its effectiveness in evaluating students' understanding of Psychology concepts."

Section-wise Analysis:



2 -4 markers



- The majority of questions in this section were case-based, necessitating the application of high-order thinking skills and conceptual understanding.



- These questions effectively assessed students' ability to analyze and interpret psychological phenomena.

6 markers

Although presented as case-based, these questions were more direct and straightforward, allowing students to demonstrate their knowledge and score well.

This section provided an opportunity for students to showcase their understanding of key concepts and theories.

MCQs

The multiple-choice questions were relatively easy, focusing on lower-order thinking skills and basic knowledge.

This section was an effective gauge of students' foundational understanding of Psychology concepts.

Case Study Questions



The case studies were straightforward and easy to tackle, enabling students to apply their knowledge and demonstrate their understanding.



These questions allowed students to showcase their analytical and problem-solving skills, said the teacher at Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad.