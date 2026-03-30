CBSE 12th History analysis 2026: 'Paper covered all sections in a balanced manner'

New Delhi:

CBSE 12th History analysis 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Class 12 History paper was analysed as balanced, as per students and teachers. CBSE 12th History was held today, March 30 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

According to Puja, PGT History, Satya School, Gurugram, "this Grade 12 History paper is well-structured, competency-based, and aligned with NCERT themes, integrating knowledge, comprehension, analysis, and source interpretation. It spans Ancient (Harappan civilisation, Manusmriti), Medieval (Vijayanagara Empire, Bhakti tradition through Karaikkal Ammaiyar), and Modern India (Revolt of 1857, Non-Cooperation Movement, contributions of Mahatma Gandhi). The paper emphasizes key historical concepts such as state formation, agrarian systems, religious practices, social hierarchy, colonial impact, nationalism, and political institutions (Constituent Assembly debates). Question types promote critical thinking, evidence-based reasoning, continuity and change, cause and consequence, and interpretation of primary sources. Overall, the paper is moderate to challenging, requiring conceptual clarity, structured answers, use of relevant examples, and effective time management, making it a strong assessment of higher-order thinking skills."

Viewla Trivedi, PGT History, Siverline Prestige School - "The paper was balanced (Easy to Moderate), prioritizing conceptual clarity over simple dating of events. The paper has 21 MCQs, out of which 18 MCQs were easy to handle, and 3 MCQs were statement-based with a tricky essence. One question came as a picture-based question(Sanchi Stupa).

There are 3-mark questions which were of a moderate level, as the questions were of 3 marks but somewhat lengthy. The 8-mark questions were also easy, except for one question. Source-based questions were easy but lengthy.

Map-based questions were easy. Overall, all sets were easy to moderate."