CBSE 12th Chemistry analysis 2026 Live Updates: Check students and teachers' reactions

Sonam Chauhan (PGT) Chemistry at JAIN International Residential School (JIRS), Bengaluru - "The CBSE Chemistry Board Examination 2026 proved to be a well-balanced and thoughtfully designed paper that tested students’ conceptual understanding rather than rote memorization. Overall, the difficulty level was moderate, making it accessible to well-prepared students while still encouraging analytical thinking and clarity of concepts.

Section A (MCQs) was mostly NCERT-based and straightforward, though a few questions required careful reading. Section B, which included short-answer questions, demanded stronger conceptual clarity. Topics such as Electrochemistry, Chemical Kinetics, and Coordination Compounds required logical reasoning and a step-by-step approach. Students who had practiced derivations and understood underlying principles likely found this section fair and scoring.

The long-answer section was comprehensive yet balanced. Organic chemistry conversions, reaction mechanisms, and named reactions were given importance. Numerical problems were straightforward and formula-based, without being excessively lengthy. The internal choices provided flexibility, allowing students to attempt questions from their stronger areas.

From a unit-wise perspective, Physical Chemistry featured moderate-level numericals that were largely direct and formula-driven. Organic Chemistry was slightly tricky but entirely NCERT-based, emphasizing mechanisms and conversions. Inorganic Chemistry, especially Coordination Compounds and d and f-Block elements, was largely memory-based but predictable for those who studied the textbook thoroughly.

Time management played a key role in this examination. While the paper could comfortably be completed within the three-hour duration, certain numericals and reasoning-based questions required careful calculation and explanation. Students who allocated time wisely would have been able to review their answers before submission.

Overall, the Chemistry board paper was fair, student-friendly, and aligned with the CBSE examination pattern".