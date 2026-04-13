CBSE 10th result 2026 'coming soon', claims Digilocker - how to download marksheet through APAAR ID

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 exam result 2026 is "coming soon", Digilocker claimed in a post on X. The Digilocker's X post advised students to create APAAR ID to download marksheets through Digilocker.

How to create APAAR ID

Visit cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in

Click on "Get Started"

Enter details and access code provided by your school

Verify mobile number via OTP

Account activated successfully.

How to download CBSE 10th marksheets via DigiLocker?

Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app. Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in. On the homepage, look for the option for CBSE Board Results. Click on this option. Enter the required details and submit. Your result will then be displayed. Make sure to check and download it.

How to download CBSE 10th scorecard at results.cbse.nic.in

The students can check and download the Class 10 scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download the CBSE 10th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and click on the Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. The CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a printout.

Visit the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in

Click on CBSE Class 10 scorecard pdf link

Use registration number, roll number/ date of birth as the required login credentials

CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on CBSE Class 10 exam result, please visit the official website- www.cbse.gov.in.

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