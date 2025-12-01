CAT Slot three analysis 2025: Check paper analysis of shift one, two and three CAT Slot three analysis 2025: As per the initial reactions from the candidates who had appeared in evening slot (4:30 pm to 6:30 pm), the paper was reviewed as moderately difficult. Check shift three analysis.

New Delhi:

The Common Admission Test (CAT 2025) has been concluded. As per the initial reactions from the candidates who had appeared in evening slot (4:30 pm to 6:30 pm), the paper was reviewed as moderately difficult. Live Updates: CAT Analysis shift-wise

CAT Slot Two Analysis

As per candidates, the questions in VARC were moderately difficult, DILR- Tricky, Quantitative Ability- Lengthy

CAT Slot One section-wise analysis by Experts

Sumit Singh Gandhi, CEO CATKing Educare

VARC saw the return of parajumbles like before, RCs were lengthy hence looked scary but doable.

QA was dominated by arithmetic and Algebra, a little more questions of geometry.

DILR as predicted by CATKing had Spider chart, Routes and Network and Caselet based Questions.

IIM Kozhikode gave a fair exam on similar lines of 2023 . (IIM Calcutta )

RC 29 Similar especially for Quants and DILR.

Ramnath Kanakadandi, Senior Course Director, T.I.M.E

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

The Reading comprehension and Verbal Ability questions were mixed up in the sequencing, similar to the pattern in CAT ‘24. There were 4 RC passages with 4 questions each. The RC sets were of a moderate difficulty level, with one difficult set.

In VA, there were 2 questions each from Para Formation (which made a comeback after disappearing last year), Para Summary, Sentence Placement, Para Odd One Out (2 different presentations: One of them was the usual finding the odd statement and marking it in the answer, While the second one needed the candidate to eliminate the odd statement and then arrange the remaining statements into the logical paragraph and mark that sequence in the answer box). This section (VA) was of a Moderate difficulty level, with a couple of difficult questions.

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

There were 22 questions across 5 sets, similar to last year’s pattern. The Spider+Bar was the must attempt set. Students should have identified this upfront and solved it. The other caselets were slightly tricky and two of them were difficult. The time consumption on the second caselet attempt (apart from the Spider+Bar set) would have been decidedly higher.

Quantitative Ability

There were no surprises in this section. It had 22 Questions. These questions were from the regular set of topics as seen in the previous CATs, with a majority of questions from Arithmetic and Algebra. Numbers and Modern math had only one question each, while Geometry had 3 Qs. Students who had practised adequately with T.I.M.E. study material and attended the lectures provided would have been able to manage them comfortably. Overall, the morning Slot of CAT 2025 was slightly difficult as compared to CAT 2024 in terms of difficulty level due to lengthy nature of Quant question calculations.

Also Read: