CAT 2025 Shift One paper analysis: How was paper? Check candidates, experts' reactions

The Common Admission Test (CAT 2025) shift one was concluded, the candidates who had appeared for CAT analysed the paper as moderately difficult. As per the initial reactions from candidates, the questions from Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Aptitude (QA) were a bit difficult and tricky. There were a total of 66 questions in CAT 2025 slot one.

CAT 2025 shift one unofficial answer key is available on various private portals. To download CAT unofficial answer key, candidates need to visit the unofficial portals and click on CAT unofficial answer key link. CAT 2025 unofficial answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CAT unofficial answer key PDF and take a print out.

CAT answer key: How to download from unofficial portals

Visit the unofficial portals that is featuring CAT shift-wise answer key

Click on CAT 2025 slot one unofficial answer key PDF link

CAT 2025 slot one unofficial answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save CAT slot one unofficial answer key PDF and take a print out.

