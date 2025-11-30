Advertisement
  3. CAT 2025 Analysis: CAT Shift one ends; check paper review, candidates' reactions

Edited By: Arnab Mitra
New Delhi:

The Common Admission Test (CAT 2025) exam is underway, the shift one will be closed at 10:30 am. The CAT exam will be held in three shifts; the next shift will be held from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, shift three from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

The candidates who had appeared for CAT will share their paper review soon. The shift one unofficial answer key will also be available on various portals, the candidates can check and download unofficial answer key from various portals. The candidates can also check marks through CAT unofficial answer key available on various portals.

CAT answer key 2025 is likely to be released by December first week, the candidates can check and download CAT answer key on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. CAT result 2025 is likely to be out by January first week. 

 

Live updates :CAT 2025 exam underway; Check Shift One analysis

  • 11:13 AM (IST)Nov 30, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CAT paper analysis 2025: CAT answer key release date

    CAT answer key 2025 is likely to be released by first week of December and will be available on the official portal- iimcat.ac.in. The candidates can check and download CAT answer key PDF on the IIM CAT portal- iimcat.ac.in. 

  • 11:03 AM (IST)Nov 30, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CAT 2025 shift one analysis: How to download unofficial answer key

    • Visit the unofficial portals that is featuring CAT shift-wise answer key
    • Click on CAT 2025 slot one unofficial answer key PDF link
    • CAT 2025 slot one unofficial answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download
    • Save CAT slot one unofficial answer key PDF and take a print out.
  • 10:56 AM (IST)Nov 30, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CAT 2025 Live Updates: CAT answer key available on private portals

    CAT unofficial answer key is available on various private portals. The candidates can check and download answer key from unofficial portals. They can check marks through unofficial answer key.  

  • 10:47 AM (IST)Nov 30, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CAT 2025 Live Updates: Check shift one paper analysis

    As per the initial reactions from candidates, the questions from Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Aptitude (QA) were a bit difficult and tricky. There were a total of 66 questions in CAT 2025 slot one. 

  • 10:28 AM (IST)Nov 30, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CAT 2025 Live: Dress code for CAT

    The male candidates need to wear casual trousers, pants, jeans. They are advised to wear slippers. The female candidates should wear leggings/trousers and choose simple sandals. 

  • 10:27 AM (IST)Nov 30, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CAT 2025 Live Updates: Restricted items list at exam centre

    Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk. 

  • 10:27 AM (IST)Nov 30, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CAT 2025 Live Updates: CAT reporting time

    The candidates need to report at the exam centre half an hour to an hour before the exam. For the CAT exam to begin at 8:30 am, the candidates should report by 8 am, for the 12:30 pm shift, the candidates should report between 11:30 am to 12 noon, report by 4 pm for the 4:30 pm shift. 

  • 10:26 AM (IST)Nov 30, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CAT 2025 Live Updates: CAT shift timings

    The Common Admission Test (CAT 2025) is scheduled to be held in three shifts; shift one from 8:30 am to 10:30 am, shift two- 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, shift three- 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. 

  • 10:24 AM (IST)Nov 30, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CAT 2025 Live Updates: CAT shift one to close soon

    CAT 2025 shift one will be closed soon. CAT shift one was held from 8:30 am to 10:30 am. The candidates who had appeared for CAT can check paper analysis which will be available soon. CAT is being held in three shifts; shift one from 8:30 am to 10:30 am, shift two from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, shift three from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. 

